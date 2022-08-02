Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Iconic is an understatement.

There is no denying that Carrie Bradshaw is an absolute icon. As far as fictional characters go, there are very few others who have had as much of an impact on the zeitgeist. While some of Carrie’s outfits could be considered divisive (the SATC movie, feathered bridal headpiece springs to mind) often it is her more understated looks, which are the most universally adored.

Although minimalism is generally not a word we tend to associate with Ms Bradshaw, there is one outfit, in particular, from Season 2 of the original series that could be considered a minimalist’s dream. Free from tulle, sequins and not a feather in sight, Carrie arrives for lunch with the girls dressed in a black, figure-hugging mini dress and strappy sandals with a Gucci designer bag in hand. The look is simple, chic and undeniably timeless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Bradshaw (@carrie_bradshaw_outfits)

Video you may like:

Evidently, we’re not alone in loving this look, as sustainable British label AYM Studio has created its own Carrie-inspired iteration, which has been modernised for 2022. Crafted in stretch fabric, the aptly named Bradshaw mini dress features the exact same form-fitting, sleeveless silhouette as the original. AYM’s version has been created using a bamboo-cotton blend fabric, which is responsibly produced in Turkey.

As a brand, AYM Studio keeps ethical practices at the forefront, crafting each of its pieces here in the UK. The label not only tries to use sustainable fabrics where possible but is also a part of the Brighton Living Wage organisation and ensures each of its machinists is paid above the living wage. So, if you’re after a Carrie-inspired look, rest assured, this is a purchase you can feel good about.

Sex and the City, Season 2 may have premiered in 1999, and over 20 years later this look is still as timeless as ever. With a track record like that, we can guarantee this dress is an investment you’ll wear for years to come. Scroll on to shop the Bradshaw mini dress now.