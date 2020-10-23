Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When it comes to the most hotly anticipated and heavily shopped Black Friday sale and discounts Wolf & Badger’s offering is always at the top on our Editor’s watch (and wish) lists.

This Black Friday Wolf & Badger are offering an incredible up to 50% off selected styles on site with generous deals running across a whole load of their independent designers. You can also take an extra 10% off everything by entering code ‘BLK10’ at the checkout. So, there’s never been a better time to purchase the pieces you’ve had patiently waiting in your basket for the past month.r the past month.

We’ve compiled an edit of the best jewellery, bags, shoes, dresses, blazers and jeans to shop now and wear all season long…

When does Black Friday start?

Black Friday falls on the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States (which is the fourth Thursday of November). Here the UK, Black Friday 2020 will fall on the 27th November (which is a Friday) so you still have time to bookmark the shops you want to visit and pick out the deals you’re going to go after.

When is Cyber Monday?

This is always the Monday after Black Friday, so this year it will fall on the 30th November.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a day when shoppers can take advantage of *huge* discounts from various retailers. We’re talking loads of £££ off designer and high-street clothing. Perfect if you want to buy gifts or update your wardrobe for party season. Why it’s called Black Friday varies a bit, some believe it dates back to the 60s, when the shopping phenomenon began, where so many people turned up to shop that it caused gridlock.

Another explanation is that thanks to their profits, stores go from being in the red to being in the black.

In the UK, it only really started getting popular when Amazon brought it over in 2010. Asda, who are owned by America’s biggest retailer Walmart, followed suit in 2013.

Is Black Friday good for clothing deals?

In one word: yes. Sure, you can grab yourself some seriously good tech deals, like cheap TVs, Sat Navs, Fitbits and Nutribullets, but there are some amazing black Friday clothing deals to be had as high-street retailers and designers keep up with them. Some will do up to 50% off sales on selected lines, while others will have discount codes to use on everything. So it’s well worth waiting for Black Friday if you were thinking of buying a new coat/bag/[insert relevant fashion item here] anyway.