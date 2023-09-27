Bettina Looney's Paris Fashion Week must-haves and the £15 moisturiser she can't live without

Bettina Looney at Dior Paris Fashion Week
Bettina Looney is one of Marie Claire UK's favourite fashion influencers, and with nearly 200k Instagram followers, we're not alone in loving her style. 

As a personal shopper and stylist, Looney always nails her fashion week look. So when we found out she would also be attending Dior's Paris Fashion Week show (yes, the one you've seen all over TikTok), we just had to find out what she was wearing and what she keeps in her Dior signature bag. 

Ever wonder how fashion week goers look so effortlessly chic? Us too. So ahead of Dior's iconic show, we sat down with Looney to discover her go-to fragrance, skincare heroes and, of course, the OOTD. 

Bettina Looney at Dior Paris Fashion Week walking towards the camera with a black Dior handbag

The Outfit Of The Day

This OOTD is a special one. Can you talk us through your outfit for today's Dior fashion show?

"Today, I wore a long wrap skirt with a beautiful drape effect in the front. I paired this with a matching tunic as I loved the idea of wearing something that looked like it could be one piece while still having a lot of intricacies. I wanted something effortless, easy, but also elegant. I paired this look with a Gem Dior watch, Gem bracelet and also threw on a few of my favourite vintage jewellery pieces."

Dior CLAIR D LUNE BRACELET SET
Dior Clair D Lune Bracelet Set


Dior slingback pumps in black
Dior J'adore Slingback Pumps

Bettina Looney at Dior Paris Fashion Week holding up her Dior handbag

The Handbag Essentials

We spotted your incredible Dior bag. What are your essentials for attending a fashion show?

"Lipstick and lip liner are A MUST. Lipgloss, blush, my phone, sunnies and a hand held light for photos."

Dior contour lip liner
Dior Contour Lip Liner

FYI, she's wearing shade 824 Saint Germain.

DIOR Rouge DIOR Couture Colour Lipstick, Velvet, 100 Nude Look Velvet
Dior Rouge Lipstick

In shade 100 Nude Look velvet finish.

Dior Lip Glow Oil
Dior Lip Glow Oil

The Fragrance

What is your go-to fragrance?

"I usually go for anything with a bit of patchouli as I love the intensity of the smell of this ingredient. Dior actually have an amazing fragrance called Patchouli Imperial. I believe it’s men’s, but I love mixing it up a bit!"

We're not surprised this is a favourite this season, with unisex scents being one of the most popular perfumes of the year. 

The Skincare Essentials

What are the skincare essentials you couldn't live without in your skincare routine?

"My Weleda skin food moisturiser, Rhodes lip peptide treatment, Dior's rouge blush palette, Refy's lip sculpt, and Merit's mascara! These are in my makeup bag at all times!"

Weleda Skin Food
Weleda Skin Food

DIOR Rouge Blush, 343 Panarea Satin
Dior Rouge Blush

Rhodes lip peptide treatment
Rhode Lip Peptide Treatment

Bettina Looney at Dior Paris Fashion Week

The Dior Show

What was your favourite look from Dior's collection and why?

"I couldn't just choose one, as I feel like Dior always teeters between two styles that I love. Classic and edgy, and classic and girly. The first would have to be the classic but edgy patent leather trench paired with hot pants and the second was a one shoulder top paired with a beautiful ivory a-line skirt, which for me is a true symbol of Dior."

Bettina Looney at Dior Paris Fashion Week

Trends to Watch

What spring trends are you most looking forward to wearing this season?

"I feel like sheer modesty will be a big trend this spring, which I saw a lot of in Dior's SS24 collection! Light materials, modestly done, a win-win for me!"

