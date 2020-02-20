The best street style looks from Milan Fashion Week

Blink and you’ll miss it. Just like that, New York and London Fashion Week are over, and with them a preview of the autumn/winter collections from our favourite designers like JW Anderson, Rejina Pyo and Erdem.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t get another dose of sartorial inspiration, because things have only just kicked off at Milan Fashion Week.

Fashion royalty such as Olivia Palermo and Ciara Ferragni have descended on the Italian fashion capital, to see the new season styles from Jil Sander, Gucci, Fendi and more.

Editors and influencers from around the world have definitely brought their A-game, and so far from what we’ve spotted, it’s been paired back but chic. Think pleated trench coats, patent caramel coats, knitted dresses and plenty of knee high boots.

But that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some flamboyant styles either – this is Italy after all. We’ve seen plenty of colour blocking, prints and logos, especially at Gucci.

Scroll down for our favourite street style looks from Milan Fashion Week.