Bella Hadid's Coach bag perfectly demonstrates the neverending appeal of an elevated tote

Finding a great everyday handbag is no easy undertaking. It has to be classic enough to work with your wardrobe whilst offering plenty of style points. It must fit all your essentials—without feeling like your shoulder’s going through a workout every time you head outside. And, it must deliver on quality—you'll want it for several seasons. Yep, a great everyday handbag is basically the holy grail of accessories and something I find myself constantly hunting for. That is until now, as Bella Hadid recently stepped out with the most perfect arm candy—a bag that’s sure to tick off all my everyday bag needs and more.

The model was spotted off-duty in LA wearing arguably the most perfect autumn ensemble: a black leather jacket, coordinating T-shirt and washed flared jeans. But, it was her handbag that caught my attention. The Coachtopia Alter/Ego hobo bag, from Coach, features a slouchy shape and minimalist checkerboard print making it the perfect finishing touch to her all-black outfit. It's now the latest model-approved IT bag we all need to get our hands on.

(Image credit: Coach)

And, it isn’t just looks that the bag delivers on. If you haven’t heard of Coachtopia before, let me introduce you. Part of Coach’s sustainable initiative, the range is created from the leftover leather of their most-loved styles. By shopping it, you’re not only getting your hand on a super cute Coach bag but also helping to minimise waste and improve shopping circularity. Sounds good, right?

Bella’s Alter/Ego bag has just dropped on site but it’s already running low in stock (call it the supermodel effect), so if you think it could be your perfect everyday bag too, I’d snap it up quickly. Alternatively, there’s also a white shoulder bag in the same design which offers a similar look on a slightly smaller scale. Personally, I’m obsessed with both, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Bella carrying both in the coming months. After all, this isn’t the first Coach bag she’s sent us crazy for…

Shop Coachtopia Alter/Ego bags

Coachtopia Alter/Ego Hobo Bag In Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather £350 at Coach

Coachtopia Alter/Ego Shoulder Bag In Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather £295 at Coach