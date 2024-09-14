London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025: The Highlights

London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 is officially underway. The Marie Claire fashion team is on the ground, bringing you all the stand-out moments from the catwalks – and a preview of next season's trends.

BORA AKSU

(Image credit: Bora Aksu)

Inspired by feminine beauty, Bora Aksu's Spring/Summer 2025 collection celebrates the memory of the designer's late mother. With their shared passion for style, the collection journeys through their Turkish heritage through use of colours and lush silhouettes, whilst retaining the collection's homage by weaving in Birsen Aksu's style, character and uniqueness.

The collection comes with rich silhouettes in the form of billowing skirts, cropped tailored jackets, draped shirting and sharp tailoring. Weaving in femininity by using intricate lace throughout the pieces and dainty ribbons on the temple's of each mode's cat-eye sunglasses. Colours varied from soft pastel hues like dusty pink, sky blue and egg yolk with fuses of red for added drama and romanticism.

COMPLETEDWORKS

(Image credit: GENEVIEVE LUTKIN)

An ethereal performance, Completedworks was beautifully set amongst the fresh gardens of Gordon Square Park. It features model Lily Cole and actress Diana Agron, both in the brand's famed jewellery with soft orchestrated music, which brings an ode to spring during one of London's coldest autumn days (so far). In a continuing expansion of the jewellery context, creative director Anna Jewsbury commissioned an original work by author Fatima for the SS25 show entitled ‘A Stone is a Small Mountain” to be performed live by Cole and Agron.

The pieces held designs synonymous with the brand, including intricate pearls and textured contemporary silhouettes. Handbags included bow motifs that explored an elegant yet disruptive aesthetic with the introduction of their bucket bag that reimagines a classic design.

DI PETSA

(Image credit: Di Petsa)

Marking a triumphant return, Di Petsa's SS25 collection is an introspective collection inspired by creative director, Dimitra Petsa's Greek origins by exploring the ancient Greek myth of Ariadne and Theseus. Exploring desire, loss, love, the collection titled "My Body is a Labyrinth" unveils a personal journey with a nostalgic summertime memory.

Models were draped in the brand's iconic 'wet looks' and hearts imprinted on the skin by tanlines. Vibrant silks and meshes dyed in vibrant degradé colours nodded beautifully to the idea of summer. Prints inspired by menstrual blood, such as printed trousers and stains on models, revealed a central motif that explored a bold symbol of female power and the cyclical nature of life and creation.

Yuhan Wang

(Image credit: Yuhan Wang)

An alluring collection that celebrates the female trailblazers that have made their mark on the works of boxing, Yuhan Wang's SS25 collection balances strength with softness. As an ode to prominent names in the boxing industry like Alaia Ali, Barbara Butterick, Bridget Riley, and Jane Couch, this collection aims to celebrate those who have broken barriers in a male-dominated arena.

Amognst traditional boxing attire like boxing shorts and gloves, Yuhan Wang incorporated soft touches of lace and waist-cinching corsets decorated with soft ribbons. Whilst accessorising with traditional ballerina flats and Chanitilly lace skirts, reminiscent of classic ballerina tutus. As for the footwear, Dainty 19th century-inspired court shoes, another Yuhan Wang mainstay, take an athletic turn with block colour panels and mesh inserts.

Chet Lo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another impeccable homage to unstoppable female figures, Chet Lo's SS25 was a strong display of love and tenacity. Seeing the designer's mother reflected across the 31 looks, the collection titled 'Mai's Blossoms' reinterprets his mother's wardrobe with the designer's classicly reimagined signature spiked designs with contemporary takes on pleated trousers, onesies, mini dresses and accessories. With a seamless collection, Chet Lo even took his final bow hand-in-hand with his mother, Mai-Wah Cheung to conclude an emotive show.