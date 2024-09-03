If one thing's for sure, it's that 2024 hasn't been short of spectacular campaigns. From Chloé's portrait series earlier this year to Zendaya's Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2024 campaign featuring ASAP Rocky and his and Rihanna's sons - it's been a busy year, to say the least.

As we begin to change seasons, we have been served with even more inspiration if you're still looking for transeasonal weather inspo. With Jimmy Choo's ultimate gothic chic Beetlejuice spin on their winter campaign and Burberry's autumnal British shoot featuring Phoebe Philo's daughter's modelling debut, behold the best Autumn/Winter 2024 campaigns ahead.

Winona Ryder for Jimmy Choo

(Image credit: Jimmy Choo)

Jimmy Choo has introduced Winona Ryder as the face of its Autumn 2024 campaign. Featuring the brand's latest collection, Glamour Refined, Ryder is seen channelling the whimsical grunge allure of her latest film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Known for her classic 90s aesthetic, the campaign subtly merges Jimmy Choo's classic pared-back aesthetic to create a totally gothic chic pitch for the coming colder months, and we're totally here for it.

The Hollywood icon is seen in some of the brand's most iconic styles remastered for its new season offerings, including the laced Scarlett pumps and its evolved Brooklyn biker boot. Additionally, Ryder is also seen with newer iterations of its latest handbag release, The Cinch, in cherry red.

Kaia Gerber for Chloé

(Image credit: Chloé)

With the intention of capturing cinematic intimacy, Chloé unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2024 campaign, featuring creative director Chemena Kamali's viral debut collection. Featuring Kaia Gerber with Rianne Van Rompaey, Yar Aguer, Rosalieke Fuchs and Diane Chiu alongside her, the campaign includes the brand's signature billowing silhouettes, capes, tailoring, and denim.

Carefully engulfing the viewer into the Chloé universe and the Chloé woman, centred around its aura, direct gaze, and personality, which is eternally authentic and self-assured.

Prada Ambassadors for Prada Autumn/Winter 2024

(Image credit: Prada)

Featuring an ensemble of world-renowned actors this season, Prada tapped into it's ambassador roster for its Autumn/Winter 2024 campaign. Featuring Hunter Schafer, Letitia Wright, Damson Idris, Yili Ma, and Harris Dickinson, the brand captured it's ambassadors in an intimate and unrehearsed setting. Having them communicate in various different setups to explore the ideas of discussion, the group perfectly encapsulates a carefree, comfortable, and authentic campaign that reflects Prada's curiosity with visual imagery, a mirror of actuality – the now, the here.

It would be remiss not to mention Willy Vanderperre's uber-chic imagery, which captured the group in an intimate and unrehearsed setting alongside filmmaker artist, Miranda July, who instigated dialogue with a set of carefully curated conversation cards to propose topics for the stars to discuss.

Lila Moss, Adwoa Aboah, Maya Wigram for Burberry

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Burberry) (Image credit: Burberry) (Image credit: Burberry)

After her runway debut for the brand's Autumn/Winter 2024 show, it was only fitting that Phoebe Philo's eldest daughter, Maya Wigram, returned for the brand's campaign. Alongside her was model Adwoa Aboah and Kate Moss's daughter, Lila Moss.

The campaign is quintessentially British, shot in the Lake District and inspired by the landscapes and people of the UK and Ireland. The models appear in moleskin, wool, and leather with layered jackets and duffle coats, leaving us with a warm sense of protection ready to tackle the inescapable colder months ahead.

Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bündchen for Boss

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hugo Boss) (Image credit: Boss)

Another brand enlisting its ambassadors this season is Boss. Featuring Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bündchen who are joined by David Beckham, Burna Boy, Matteo Berrettini, and Lee Jong-Suk for the continuation of its #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign.

Driven by unique style and confidence, BOSS champions individuals to find power within their own voice and be their most authentic selves. Working with some of the fashion, sports, and music industries' leading figures in the campaign, each ambassador reveals the guiding principles that have shaped their lifelong journeys whilst modelling the brand's latest collection, offering some staple workwear pieces that allude to timeless sophistication with a modern edge.