Can’t wait for Phoebe Philo's upcoming label launch? Here are 10 'Old Céline' pieces you can buy now

If, like me, you are an 'Old Céline' devotee, you will be waiting for Monday 30th October with bated breath. It’s a seminal date in the fashion calendar as that’s when Phoebe Philo – Céline’s former Creative Director and icon to fashionable intellectuals everywhere – will unveil the debut collection from her eponymous brand.

Unsurprisingly, the fiercely private Philo hasn’t revealed much about what we can expect, other than the launch date and a fast-moving gif that features makeup-less models of various ages – one wearing angular sunglasses and a fringed leather jacket, another enveloped in a fuzzy roll neck, a third whose face and neck are eclipsed by frothy white tulle – and lots of textured surfaces, from furry to studded.

There are whispers that there will be around 150 pieces in this first collection – more than enough to keep any self-respecting Philophile elegantly outfitted for several seasons.

Phoebe Philo at Céline's Autumn/Winter 2011 show, in her trademark roll neck and Stan Smith trainers (Image credit: Photo by Michel Dufour/Getty Images 109808616)

From what we can see, there’s more than a hint of Old Céline (the moniker given to the collections released during Philo’s tenure, from 2008 to 2017). There is the statement eyewear and minimally chic jewellery, as well as the designer’s signature roll necks. Philo’s Céline was understated but elegantly so, identifiable only to those in the know and perfectly palatable to everyone else. Think well-crafted wool coats, menswear-inspired shirting, hair nonchalantly tucked into knits, and simple white trainers. It wouldn’t be too bold a statement to say Philo invented 'quiet luxury.'

As we count down the days, hours and minutes until the big day, we've rounded up the most covetable 10 pre-loved pieces from Phoebe Philo-era Céline that you can shop now. Hair tuck optional, but recommended.

Shop our favourite 'Old Céline' pieces, pre-loved: