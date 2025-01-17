Andrea's It List: 6 essentials that help me stay active through winter

So, how are you doing with your 2024 goals? I have to be honest, this week’s cold snap has played havoc with my New Year intentions. I’m the sort of person who manages to do some form of exercise most days all year round, which keeps my stress levels in check, but this week has been tough.

Waking up to dark mornings and freezing temperatures has meant that I’ve skipped my pre-work run most mornings and plumped for a short home workout or lunchtime walk near the office instead. I’ve missed the endorphin hit, but I figure that if I’m still doing some movement every day and hitting my step count, I’m still on track. What has genuinely helped is having a few key items that keep me motivated to do some form of exercise daily when my brain is willing me to spend that extra half hour in bed in the morning or veg on the sofa at the end of the day. Here are my favourites.

In case you haven’t heard, Kendall Jenner has collaborated with Manchester-based brand Adanola to produce an edit of her favourite pieces of all time. Kendall, who is the face of the new campaign (styled by Carlos Nazario and shot by Sean Thomas), has rounded up key favourite pieces including the label's best-sellers such as the Ultimate Leggings - over a million pairs have been sold since their launch — plus the Ultimate Strappy Sports Bra, launching in new colourways such as a vibrant cobalt blue.

You can also shop for elegant separates and technical track sets, all in an attractive colour palette of navy blue, burgundy, white, and grey, which combine Kendall Jenner's effortless style with Adanola's signature aesthetic. Shop the full collection over on Marie Claire , including the famous sweatshirt which went viral last year and is the perfect post work out piece.