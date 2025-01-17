Andrea's It List: 6 essentials that help me stay active through winter
Fitness and wellness must-haves
So, how are you doing with your 2024 goals? I have to be honest, this week’s cold snap has played havoc with my New Year intentions. I’m the sort of person who manages to do some form of exercise most days all year round, which keeps my stress levels in check, but this week has been tough.
Waking up to dark mornings and freezing temperatures has meant that I’ve skipped my pre-work run most mornings and plumped for a short home workout or lunchtime walk near the office instead. I’ve missed the endorphin hit, but I figure that if I’m still doing some movement every day and hitting my step count, I’m still on track. What has genuinely helped is having a few key items that keep me motivated to do some form of exercise daily when my brain is willing me to spend that extra half hour in bed in the morning or veg on the sofa at the end of the day. Here are my favourites.
I discovered the walking deskpad late last year, and it’s a life changer. The typical day for me includes a lot of meetings, but on my working-from-home days, you’ll find me on my LIfespan TX6 Walking Pad while editing stories or going through my emails in between. It’s been perfect for post-work walks to clear my head in the dark winter evenings. It's so easy to use and is small enough to stash away easily afterwards.
If you haven’t started journaling yet, it's not too late to start for 2025. There’s something about documenting my thoughts that crystallises them and helps me stay accountable to myself. 10 minutes of journaling at the start or end of the day also feels like an act of mindfulness in itself. I use this one by Papier, which is packed with subsections where I can track my health, record new ideas or goals, and create a gratitude diary for staying positive.
There’s nothing like a new piece of kit to keep me motivated to get outside. I’m passionate about running, which I do most days, so investing in decent trainers is key. I recently snapped up a black pair of my favourite Adidas Ultraboost light shoes in the sale, and they’re still £70 off. These are my go-to for winter, which inevitably results in me getting muddy if running outdoors as I don't mind them getting a bit dirty. I can also wear them for my commute and get a few extra steps in with a walk at lunchtime.
It’s easy to feel overwhelmed with the array of vitamin and mineral supplements out there, but for me, there are a few key products that keep me healthy and energised. I rely on a good Vitamin D supplement by Solgar at this time of year, which doctors recommend because most of us are deficient during winter when the daylight hours are so short. The high-strength Vitamin C also keeps my immune system strong, and magnesium relaxes my muscles after exercise and helps me sleep.
If you’re serious about investing in one good piece of tech this year to monitor your exercise, sleep and overall health, the Oura ring is up there with the most accurate trackers on the market and is so much more discreet than a watch. It's very easy to set up and maintain, and I can confidently say it looks super stylish, too. I love the silver.
For me, the darkest month of the year is about indulging myself too - in healthy ways. It’s this month that I try to go out a bit less and instead treat myself to nourishing stews after work followed by a steaming hot bath. I first discovered this beautiful L’Occitane almond bath and shower oil ten years ago, and it's one of my favourite products of all time. It’s deeply luxurious and works wonders for dry winter skin. It smells heavenly too. It's a mini spa treatment in a bottle.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
