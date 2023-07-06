Kate Middleton’s top-to-toe blue look is a lesson in tonal dressing

The Princess aces one of Spring Summer's biggest trends

Kate Middleton wearing Catherine Walker for the Scottish Coronation 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If there’s one trend that makes you look instantly put-together, it’s got to be tonal dressing, so it’s no wonder the Princess of Wales opted for a top-to-toe one colour look to attend King Charles’ Scottish Coronation yesterday. 

Paying homage to the Scottish flag, Kate stepped out in a Catherine Walker coat dress with a matching Philip Treacy fascinator, Emmy London heels and a clutch bag, all in the same statement blue hue proving sometimes more really is more.

Kate Middleton wears Catherine Walker at Scottish Coronation 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside her bold blue pieces, The Princess finished the look with a pearl choker, previously belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II, and matching pearl drop earrings. Not only do these pay homage to the late Queen but they also add a touch of elegance to her look, elevating it for the occasion.

And this isn’t the first time Kate has worn the blue Catherine Walker dress. Ever the sustainable Princess, she previously wore it for the Commonwealth Day Service in 2022, where she paired it with a pillbox hat and navy accessories. While for Easter Sunday earlier this year, she contrasted the dress with a pair of nude heels and a royal rule breaking dark red manicure. 

Kate Middleton wearing Catherine Walker Easter Sunday 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This time around however, there’s no denying the eye catching effect of wearing one colour from top-to-toe. Not only is it sure to have all eyes are on you, but it also takes the hard work out of pulling an outfit together, as by sticking to one colour palette, you can ensure an effortlessly harmonious look. 

Want to try the trend for yourself? While the Princess’ coat dress may be custom made, you can pre-order her favourite Emmy heels online now. Then channel her look by pairing them with matching sapphire toned pieces. 

Shop the best blue pieces:

Jasper Conran Brit Silk Wrap Dress
Jasper Conran Brit Silk Wrap Dress

Jersey Crepe Sleeveless Strong Shoulder Midaxi Dress in Cobalt
Karen Millen Jersey Crepe Sleeveless Strong Shoulder Midaxi Dress


LK Bennett Rosa Blue Knit Scallop Trim Cardigan
LK Bennett Rosa Blue Knit Scallop Trim Cardigan

John Lewis Beatrice Loop Disc Occasion Hat
John Lewis Beatrice Loop Disc Occasion Hat

Russell & Bromley TopForm Clutch
Russell & Bromley TopForm Clutch

Emmy Rebecca Heels in Cobalt
Emmy London Rebecca Heels

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

