Kate Middleton’s top-to-toe blue look is a lesson in tonal dressing

If there’s one trend that makes you look instantly put-together, it’s got to be tonal dressing, so it’s no wonder the Princess of Wales opted for a top-to-toe one colour look to attend King Charles’ Scottish Coronation yesterday.

Paying homage to the Scottish flag, Kate stepped out in a Catherine Walker coat dress with a matching Philip Treacy fascinator, Emmy London heels and a clutch bag, all in the same statement blue hue proving sometimes more really is more.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside her bold blue pieces, The Princess finished the look with a pearl choker, previously belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II, and matching pearl drop earrings. Not only do these pay homage to the late Queen but they also add a touch of elegance to her look, elevating it for the occasion.

And this isn’t the first time Kate has worn the blue Catherine Walker dress. Ever the sustainable Princess, she previously wore it for the Commonwealth Day Service in 2022, where she paired it with a pillbox hat and navy accessories. While for Easter Sunday earlier this year, she contrasted the dress with a pair of nude heels and a royal rule breaking dark red manicure.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This time around however, there’s no denying the eye catching effect of wearing one colour from top-to-toe. Not only is it sure to have all eyes are on you, but it also takes the hard work out of pulling an outfit together, as by sticking to one colour palette, you can ensure an effortlessly harmonious look.

Want to try the trend for yourself? While the Princess’ coat dress may be custom made, you can pre-order her favourite Emmy heels online now. Then channel her look by pairing them with matching sapphire toned pieces.