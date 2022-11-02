Elizabeth Debicki defends The Crown after show receives backlash

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Crown is set to return for season five this month, and it will be the last instalment of the series.

The upcoming season of the Netflix show will depict some major controversial events for the royal family, including the late Princess Diana and the now King of England's divorce, Princess Anne's divorce from her first husband Mark Phillips, as well as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's split.

It is also set to depict Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother's death, as well as the tell-all Panorama interview with Martin Bashir.

The show has received backlash from royals, as well as friends of the royal family, over the years, with some claiming it would have "destroyed" the late Queen Elizabeth II, who tragically passed away in September.

The Crown has since added a disclaimer to the show in which it states the programme is a "fictional dramatisation" and "inspired by real-life events", prompting viewers to remember that it is not an exact account of events - and show creators have hit back to defend the series, too.

But Elizabeth Debicki - who portrays Princess Diana in the new season - wishes people would "move on" from the debate over how true the events portrayed in the series are to real life, and enjoy the show for what it is - entertainment.

The 32-year-old actor told The Radio Times: "It’s a tricky thing to speak about because I would like people to watch it and make up their own minds.

“There’s a huge amount of room for interpretation, and that’s the value and beauty of The Crown as well, that you receive a different message depending on who you are.

“That’s good drama to me."

Elizabeth takes on the role from Emma Corrin, who won numerous accolades for her portrayal of the late Princess of Wales.

Emma received the Best Actress in a Drama Series title at the Critics Choice Television Awards, as well as the Best Actress in a Television Series Drama at the Golden Globe Awards, and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards for her role as Diana in The Crown series four.

The fifth series was inevitably going to spark a huge conversation as the storyline covers the years 1991 to 1997, which involved failed relationships, new romances, scandals, and tragic losses.

Elizabeth will star alongside Dominic West, who will portray Prince Charles in the series, which was previously a role Josh O'Conner held.