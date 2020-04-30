People have been buying these 10 designer handbags during the lockdown

While many things remain uncertain during this global pandemic, it seems like there is one constant: the power of a good designer handbag.

So much so that sales are up by almost 85% year on year at Net-A-Porter, with customers especially loving bags by Saint Laurent, Gucci & Loewe, as well as leather based day bags by Jacquemus and By Far.

Call it escapism, or wanting to get ahead of the spring/summer bag trends, but the accessories are more popular than ever, and even though UK orders can’t be shipped yet (the warehouse will open again when it’s safe), customers have either pre-ordered for later shipping, or gone via the Hong Kong site, which does still ship.

Scroll down to see which top 10 bags have been the most popular for the past six weeks.

2. Gucci Soho Disco Textured Leather Shoulder Bag, £805

3. Gucci GG Marmont Camera Small Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag, £885

4. Bottega Veneta The Pouch Small Gathered Leather Clutch, £1,050

5. Loewe Puzzle Small Textured Leather Shoulder Bag, £2,100

6. Gucci GG Marmont Camera Mini Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag, £800

7. Loewe Small Leather Trimmed Woven Raffia tote, £395

8. Saint Laurent Kaia Mini Leather Shoulder Bag, £880

9. Loewe Puzzle Small Leather Shoulder Bag, £1,900

10. Bottega Veneta The Pouch Small Gathered Leather Clutch, £1,050

As you can see, some styles – hello Loewe puzzle bag and Bottega pouch – have been so popular, they’ve been selling in all colourways and sizes.

That said, the demand for relaxed, comfortable loungewear has been even stronger, with track pants being a key driver at +1303% versus last year.

The very definition of hi-lo fashion.