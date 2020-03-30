Whilst we can’t really go out right now and therefore have no reason whatsoever to carry a handbag, it doesn’t hurt to plan ahead and dream a little.

Back in September 2019, we got a glimpse at all the lovely summer collections and took note of the trends that will dictate our new season wardrobe, and that includes which designer handbags to invest in. Here are the major bag trends everyone will be wearing this season.

Baguette bags

Ever since Fendi brought back its baguette bag in September 2018, the iconic 90s bag has been going from strength to strength. For the new season, Fendi adorned the bag with pastel florals, while Molly Goddard and Burberry also joined the club.

Croissant bags

These look as tasty as they sound. The name comes from the crescent shape, rounded with a heavier bottom. Seen at the likes of Bottega, Nanushka Jacquemus and Rejina, it’s the must-have medium-sized bag of the season.

Raffia bags

This is a more grown-up, fresh twist on last summer’s basket bag. At Oscar de la Renta, it was all about chic totes, whilst at Kate Spade, ladylike buckle bags were key.

The oversized bags

Lanvin, Tom Ford, Jacquemus, Salvatore Ferragamo were just some of the designers to back super sized bags for spring/summer 2020. It’s not just totes either, drawstring bags, backpacks, crossbody bags are all getting the XXL treatment.

The micro bag

On the other end of the spectrum, micro bags show no sign of going anywhere, and for good reason, they are the perfect evening or social event bag. Look to anyone from Fendi to Versace and Jacquemus to Chanel for a take on the trend.

Scroll down to shop the major bag trends for SS20.