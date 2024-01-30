Think you'd be an excellent Traitor? Here's how to apply - but you'll need to act fast
Let the games begin
If you're at a loss for what to watch now that The Traitors UK is over, you're not alone. The second season of the BBC show, hosted by the supremely styled Claudia Winkleman, was an even bigger success this year. Series one's Wilf walked so that season two's Harry could run, and that wide-eyed Miles meme is going down in history. While the first series of The Traitors UK was undeniably excellent, the second season totally gripped the nation as we watched the contestants take scheming and plotting to another level. In fact, it peaked at 5.5 million viewers during its run and a number of pubs across the country set up viewing parties for the finale.
And according to Google Trends, searches for 'Traitors application' has increased by over 70% compared to this time last year when season one had just wrapped. Studio Lambert are currently recruiting for the next season of The Traitors, and if you fancy your luck at playing detective or moving deceptive, now's your chance. The application is live, with filming expected to take place in Spring/Summer 2024.
Amber Crooks, Editorial Chief at GameRules.com, has shared why she thinks more people want to try their luck at treachery, explaining: "Series 2 of The Traitors generated a great deal of online buzz, and many viewers were on the edge of their seats during that tense finale, which saw Harry take home the prize pot. People tend to overestimate their ability to spot a liar and think that they would have fared a lot better if they had been on the show. Couple this with the possibility of winning a large sum of money and brand deals if you are successful, and it’s little wonder that so many people are keen to apply for the next series."
Think you've got what it takes? You can apply to take part in the next season here, but you have to be quick - the closing date is Sunday 11th February.
Go, go, go!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
