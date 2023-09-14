The Sex Education trailer hints at some major drama this season

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sex Education will be back on our screens next week, with Moordale High's charming and chaotic gaggle of teens returning for one last hurrah.

It has been eighteen months since we've seen the likes of Otis, Maeve and Eric, but earlier this year it was announced that the fourth season - which lands on Netflix on September 21st - will be the last. Sob.

The last time we saw the sexed-up students, Maeve was heading off to study in the US, Eric and Adam had split up, and it was revealed that Jakob wasn't the father of Jean's baby after all.

Oh, and there's the fact that Moordale High was shut down after the students rioted against the restrictions set by new head teacher, Hope Haddon.

So where does that leave them all now?

Series creator Laurie Nunn explained that it was time for the students to graduate after a successful four year run, and with the release of the new trailer this week it seems that we can definitely expect a healthy dollop of drama as we wave the gang goodbye.

In the two minute clip, we learn that the students are now attending Cavendish College. And if you thought that Moordale was sex positive and forward thinking, their new Sixth Form boasts everything from daily yoga classes to their very own in-house sex therapist (and Otis doesn't seem best pleased about it, to be honest).

We also see Otis and Maeve staying in touch from across the pond (including some imaginative attempts at sexting), leaving fans wondering whether they'll be able to make something work once and for all.

On top of that, Jean is struggling with motherhood as Jakob has left her, Eric is thriving in sparkles and Aimee is keeping an organised log of sex toy reviews.

So yes, there's a lot going on.

Netflix said the following about the final season of Sex Education: "Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

"But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive, but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe, and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?!

"Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level, and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus."

Not ready to say goodbye? Same.

Brb, off to binge watch seasons 1 - 3 to prepare.