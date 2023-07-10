'Dropped' Sex Education star will now return for the final season

Sex Education has taken the world by storm ever since the TV series dropped in 2019.

Not only has the plot - and subject matter - been a huge talking point, but a number of the show's stars have been catapulted to a Hollywood level of fame.

In September 2021, the programme was renewed but there were reports that several cast members would not be returning to the Netflix comedy-drama, including Tanya Reynolds (who plays Lily Iglehart) and her on-screen girlfriend Ola Nyman (portrayed by Patricia Allison).

Speaking previously about her departure, Tanya said: "It’s just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.

"I loved every minute of it and I loved Lily with my whole entire heart. Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me."

Rakhee Thakra, who took on the role of teacher Emily Sands in the show, previously told the Daily Star on Sunday that she would not be returning - however, at the time she could not disclose why.

Speaking previously, she said: "I’m not part of the new series. I can’t really talk about why."

Just last week, Netflix revealed new details for the upcoming season four of Sex Education, which creator Laurie Nunn has confirmed will be the last instalment when it hits screens on 21 September.

Despite Rakhee claiming she was bowing out of the franchise, she has been included in the cast list.

In a trailer for the final season, it details the full list of returning cast members, which features Rakhee's name.

Speaking about the show coming to an end after season four in a letter, Nunn shared: "We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you."

Alongside Rakhee, Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa will be making a comeback to the series, alongside Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling and George Robinson.

Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro will also be returning, as well as Mimi Keene.

The upcoming series will also see some new faces grace the small screen, which includes Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, Queen & Smith star Jodie Turner-Smith, Doctor Who star Thaddea Graham, and Eshaan Akbar.

Fans of Sex Education will be able to watch the final season on Netflix from 21 September - let the countdown begin!