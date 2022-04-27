Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We can't wait for the cast to be reunited...

If you haven’t watched the latest season of Selling Sunset, then we highly recommend doing so. From Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s new relationship, to Emma Hernan revealing that Ben Affleck once asked her out for coffee, there is plenty of gossip to keep you entertained.

Of course, most of the drama comes from Christine Quinn, one of the most talked about agents on the show. Without giving too much away, let’s just say that season five left us hanging when it came to Christine’s future at the company.

Luckily, Netflix have announced that there will be a reunion show, in which the cast members will be reunited to address everything that went down.

However, if you were hoping to hear more from Christine, then you might be disappointed, and it appears that the star was not present when filming.

Video you may like:

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Christine had tested positive for COVID-19 so was unable to be there. They also revealed that the production team had reached out to the star and asked if she would like to attend virtually, but that Christine was not well enough to participate.

Talking about the reunion special, the source said, “Christine really wanted to be there and was feeling ready to address everything head on and face the music. She was looking forward to having her moment. Unfortunately, it just boiled down to a matter of her health. She was extremely sick.”

They continued, “It was also a very difficult day for Jason and Chrishell. They’re both still very raw from their breakup and it wasn’t easy reuniting. A lot happened between them and it will be discussed in great detail.”

Chrishell and Jason announced their relationship at the start of the series, which came as a shock to many of the other agents. We can’t wait to see what everyone has to say…