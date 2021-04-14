Netflix reveals details of a new royal drama to rival The Crown and Bridgerton

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Fans of The Crown and Bridgerton, unite – there’s a new royal drama coming to Netflix and it’s one you absolutely won’t want to miss.

The Empress is set to become your new favourite series, depicting the life of Elisabeth of Austria who was the longest reigning Empress in the country’s history, from 1854 to 1898. When she married Emperor Franz Joseph I, she was thrust into the spotlight and faced many difficulties, from her strained relationship with her mother-in-law, the Archduchess Sophie, to the tragic loss of one of her children.

The six-part series will begin filming this Spring, and is also expected to touch on the Mayerling incident which saw her son Crown Prince Rudolf and his mistress, Mary Vetsera, killed in a murder-suicide.

The official statement from Netflix reads: ‘Elisabeth is told as a young woman ahead of her time, rebelling against the rigid rules of the 19th century and the court. She meets Franz, a multi-layered ruler with fractures who played a major role in shaping modern European history.

‘Against the backdrop of jealousy, intrigue and power struggles behind the scenes of the Habsburg court and the emerging question of freedom of the people, the audience is taken into a glittering illusory world in which young Sisi must fight for her place at court as well as for the right not only to be the figurehead of an ailing empire.’

Ready for the latest royal Netflix instalment? Same.