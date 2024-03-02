Live
The Brit Awards 2024: All the best looks live from the red carpet
See who wore what
With award season in full swing and just a week after the SAG Awards, it is time for the 44th annual Brit Awards. The biggest night in the British music scene is one to bring in music's elite and an incredible array of outfits to follow with them. From multi-nominee Raye, to the incredible Dua Lipa- we are sure this year's looks will not disappoint.
Stay on the lookout as we continue to update the best looks of the night as we gear to find out who will take the big wins this evening.
Mel C
Mel C wearing a strong trend seen all over LWF, a monochromatic two-piece with a belter blazer.
Dua Lipa
Kicking off our top red carpet looks with none other than Dua Lipa wearing a custom leather Versace dress.