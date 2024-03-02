Live

The Brit Awards 2024: All the best looks live from the red carpet

See who wore what

By Sofia Piza
With award season in full swing and just a week after the SAG Awards, it is time for the 44th annual Brit Awards. The biggest night in the British music scene is one to bring in music's elite and an incredible array of outfits to follow with them. From multi-nominee Raye, to the incredible Dua Lipa- we are sure this year's looks will not disappoint. 

Stay on the lookout as we continue to update the best looks of the night as we gear to find out who will take the big wins this evening.

LIVE: Latest Updates

Mel C

Mel C wearing a strong trend seen all over LWF, a monochromatic two-piece with a belter blazer. 

Mel C Brits

Dua Lipa

Kicking off our top red carpet looks with none other than Dua Lipa wearing a custom leather Versace dress.

Dua Lipa Brits

