Because is there anything better than a Christmas film?

Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed, a place where each week Welcome to, a place where each week Mollie King shares her round-up of the things bringing her joy in these strange and uncertain times. Check back each week for uplifting music, self care tips and, hopefully, a smile being put on your face.

With Christmas just seven days away what better way to gear ourselves up for the best day of the year than to have a festive film lined up for each evening. A daily movie to enjoy, snuggled up with maybe a glass of mulled wine and a cosy blanket – I’m picturing Cameron Diaz in The Holiday, I hope you’re on the same page. After the year we’ve had I reckon we need some predictably happy storylines and some slightly cheesy holiday cheer to welcome in the holiday season. Let’s get stuck in then!

1. Happiest Season

Happiest Season is the latest hit from Kristen Stewart and tells the story of a woman planning to propose to her girlfriend, with a lot of comedic and heart-warming moments along the way. As one of the few LGBTQ+ Christmas films around, this highly anticipated film is original and all the fun we need over the holidays. With the soundtrack getting a lot of attention too, featuring Anne-Marie, Sia and Bebe Rexha, it’s a certified all round hit this year.

2. The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again

This next offering is going to split us down the middle I fear. However, let me pre-empt that by saying that in my book part of the Christmas fun is getting to feel like a child again, so what better combination than the girl we grew up watching on TV, Vanessa Hudgens, and a little Christmas sparkle in the form of The Princess Switch. There’s nothing wrong with feeling like your 14-year-old self again, in fact I encourage it, and this is the perfect film to make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time. If that wasn’t enough for you, it’s back this year with its sequel. Don’t hold your breath for the most creative title, The Princess Switch 2, Switched Again, is worth a little watch with your presents wrapped and the fairy lights sparkling.

3. Last Christmas

She’s one of the nation’s sweethearts and to make her even more lovable, Emilia Clarke has gifted us her own Christmas film, alongside Crazy Rich Asian’s Henry Golding. Last Christmas has a dreamy cast and also counts can-do-no-wrong Emma Thompson as co-writer. With a heavier side to perhaps a lot of the Christmas rom-coms, this one stands out as being different, making it possibly an audience divider – give it a watch and see which camp you sit in.

4. Holidate

Holidate appeared on Netflix in late October, so it seems like lots of people got on board with it early in the season. But if you haven’t seen it yet, I would highly recommend it as one of the must-watch movies as we count down to the big day. If you hadn’t already noticed I’m big into rom-coms and this one really provides both the romance and the comedy. Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, these two agree to be each other’s platonic dates for the holiday season. But will it end as platonic as it started…? I don’t think it takes a genius to work this one out.

5. Jingle Jangle The highly anticipated Jingle Jangle burst onto Netflix in November, telling the story of a toymaker and his young granddaughter. With John Legend and Harvey Mason Jr behind the soundtrack it’s standing out for more reasons than just the film itself. Featuring music from Usher, Kiana Ledé and Ricky Martin it’s got all the feel-good that Christmas requires and more.

6. Little Women Throw another log on the fire. The remake of Little Women was released last year and this timeless classic gives us just as much joy as the original. Perhaps not an obvious Christmas film, it still provides the perfect festive feeling and warm hug we need in December. I know it sounds like a film you should watch because you read the book at school, but with a cast including Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, James Norton, and Meryl Streep (to name just a few), this film you should definitely be added to your list.

7. Christmas on The Square

And finally, if a Dolly, I mean jolly, Christmas is what you’re after then look no further than this film. Not only has Dolly Parton released a new Christmas album, but she’s also got a Christmas film out at the same time. Talk about making the rest of us feel unproductive! Christmas on The Square stars Christine Barnaski, of Mamma Mia and Cruel Intentions fame, as the holiday scrooge, with Parton playing a Christmas angel. If you’re looking for an escape from your ‘9 to 5’ (see what I did there), then whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, this might be Santa bringing you just what you’ve been wishing for.