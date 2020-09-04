Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed: Your ultimate holiday movie marathon

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This week I was lucky enough to get away for a summer break in Europe! Having gone back and forth about the idea of going abroad, I finally booked the trip just two days before jetting off. So this week I’m writing my column from what should really be a sun lounger, but is in fact my lovely hotel room, as I’m making good use of the wonderful air-con. Definitely could have done with it during the UK heatwave!

Looking out on to the dazzling views of the glistening sea from my balcony has inspired me to write all about summer films, full of holiday crushes and the sun-kissed blonde highlights that I tried so hard to achieve naturally – before realising a quick half-head at the salon was far easier and much more reliable. So, let’s go!

What film says ‘holiday’ quite like Baby and Johnny cha-cha-cha-ing their way into our living rooms (and providing us with a Grammy-award winning song to sing our hearts out to)? From watching them learn to dance on a fallen tree trunk across a river, to holding our breath as Baby is lifted into the air in front of all those snooty holiday guests, Dirty Dancing makes you want to get up and dance and spin around in a dress… surely it’s the original Strictly Come Dancing?!

This next film I was initially drawn to because of Diane Keaton. As a big fan of hers, I predicted that this movie would be right up my street as it has elements of comedy, romance and, of course, a typically chic setting.

Set in the Hamptons, this film passes with flying colours in all of the above, and with the added bonus of Keanu Reeves and a cheeky Jack Nicholson, Something’s Gotta Give has you falling in love with each and every character.

I’ve never been one to shy away from a typical chick flick, which I think is the category this next film comes under; it’s Blue Crush. The story of a hotel maid who dreams of becoming a professional surfer – you love the sound of it already, right?!

This was most certainly the film that made me dream of not only learning to catch a wave, but also getting a splendid tan and a hot date while you’re at it. I think this film was a surprise hit, but one that definitely put Kate Bosworth on the map and just has to feature on a summer film must-see list.

Next on my list is Cast Away. Now, if you’re anything like me I already know what you’re thinking – the Tom Hanks overgrown look is very reminiscent of lockdown. On top of wondering, ‘how long did it take Hanks to grow into that look?’ The premise of this film gives me an instant feeling of fear in my belly. Having not braved watching it when it was first released in 2000, I enjoyed it years later having been told it’s one that everyone should watch.

Following a guy who is the sole survivor of a plane crash that crashed on a remote island, his only company becomes a volleyball that he names Wilson. As someone who even gets lonely going for a 10 minute shower, this film sounded pretty intense to me as it’s my idea of hell. I can’t say it’s got the LOL factor of the films above, but it certainly gets you thinking and rightfully gained critics’ support!

Let’s go for something a bit light-hearted again, shall we? As someone who hasn’t always been a fan of Vince Vaughan, I think this film was the turning point for me. Couples Retreat follows four couples as they head to a tropical island resort together, only to find that couples counselling is a requirement of the stay! This makes the compulsory talent show in Dirty Dancing looks like a great option, doesn’t it? With laugh out loud moments, a fantastic cast and pure silliness, this film has ‘holiday’ written all over it.

When I saw Leo in the posters for The Beach I knew along with my classmates at the time that this film was a must-watch. I had posters from this movie on my bedroom wall – and to be fair would still proudly be owner of them if I hadn’t moved out! In this film DiCaprio plays Richard who heads to an island, only to find things aren’t quite as idyllic as they first seem…

Jaws! Now, this might not have you hiding under your blanket with fear in the same way it once did, but I couldn’t not include the film that had a whole generation (my parents included) terrified of dipping their toes in the bath, let alone the sea. Having inspired so many other beach thrillers, I had to shout out this classic Spielberg hit! You can hear the music starting up now, can’t you…

With Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze both making a double appearance, it’s making me think these boys certainly made some great decisions when it came to choosing roles in which the filming location would be an added bonus!

Point Break is the story of an FBI agent following the activity of a group of surfers who are also suspected to be bank robbers. They’re a busy bunch, certainly not a group you’d see rinsing the Starbucks WiFi at midday on a Tuesday! With a huge cult following, this has to be one of the most popular beach-set films, and will have you on the edge of your seat.

Another film with a slightly unrealistic plot – OK, I’ll say it, very unrealistic, but that’s never stopped our fun before – is Into The Blue. This films pairs Jessica Alba and Paul Walker for a thriller that follows two divers who not only find an underwater shipwreck, but a crashed aeroplane, too… well, I did warn you! This couple have their work cut out in this Bahamas-based film, and let’s face it, if the storyline doesn’t hook you, the gorgeous casting of will give you all the feels!

Cocktail. No, unfortunately I’m not offering you one, although it’s definitely what I’m hoping for this evening. I’m talking about the 1988 release starring a young Tom Cruise.

An instant hit, this is the story of New Yorker Brian, who moves to Jamaica and works as a bartender. Tom Cruise is as captivating as ever, and it’s clear to see how he went on to become the huge star he is today. And seeing as I’ve mentioned it – go on, pour yourself one, it is Friday after all!

