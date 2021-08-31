Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And what she did with her fee..

Getting cast on Love Island must be great for lots of reasons: you get to spend the summer sunbathing in a luxurious Mallorcan villa, you’ve got a decent chance of meeting someone you really like, and it’s pretty much a golden ticket to a career as an influencer. Plus, you get paid for the privilege. And on that topic, 2021 contestant Priya Gopaldas has just revealed exactly how much contestants get paid for starring on Love Island.

Taking to Instagram stories, the medical student shared a screenshot of her pay cheque for £750 from ITV following her 8-day stint as talent on the popular ITV2 programme. In previous series, it was reported that Islanders received £250 per week for taking part – and it seems the fee is the same this year, too. Despite the fact that Priya only featured on the show for just over a week, all contestants would likely have had to quarantine for two weeks prior, meaning they would likely have been paid for that time, too.

The fee of £250 per week might not seem a lot when you consider the Islanders are being filmed 24/7, but many of the contestants leave with tens, or even hundreds of thousands of followers, which enables them to earn money through lucrative brand partnerships. Popular couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon also pocketed a shared £50,000 by being voted winners of the show during the series finale, so their pay cheque will be even healthier than everyone else’s.

Priya Gopaldas, who is training to become a doctor, was dumped from the island with fellow Islander Brett Staniland one week before the show’s final. And it seems the NHS cause remains close to the 23-year-old’s heart, as Priya generously donated her entire fee to NHS Charities Together.

“Love Island pay cheque put to use,” wrote the student doctor on Instagram, along with a screenshot of her donation via Virgin Money Giving. Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the NHS Charities Together umbrella cause has raised more than £150 million for 241 individual NHS charity members based within hospitals, mental health trusts, ambulance trusts, community health trusts and health boards across the UK. The money raised is used to fund projects to improve services for patients, enables additional emotional and practical support for NHS staff and volunteers, and allows the whole health service to go above and beyond what would otherwise be possible.

Priya will now return to her studies at University College London, where she is due to complete her final year as a medical student before becoming a junior doctor. We look forward to seeing a lot more of her in the media once she’s qualified, no doubt.