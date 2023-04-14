Love is Blind is one of the most beloved reality shows out there, with the popular social experiment seeing singles couple up and get engaged before meeting in person. And this season, it's back with a bang.

This week's final wedding episodes will see the five remaining couples of season four meet at the altar in front of their friends and family to say either "I do" or as Damian from season one famously declared, "I do.. not".

But of the couples left standing - Tiffany and Brett, Chelsea and Kwame, Micah and Paul, Zack and Bliss, and Jackie and Marshall - who will tie the knot, and who will walk away from each other for good?

As hosts Vanessa and (obviously) Nick Lachey say, we will find out once and for all if love is truly blind.

In a bid to work out the odds for this year's contestants, we did some digging to see how many of the past 17 couples that have got engaged on the show are actually still together.

Which couples from Love is Blind are still together?

After some extensive research and social media scouring, it looks like just four of the couples who have got engaged this past three seasons are still together. Well, five if we're counting Vanessa and Nick. Here are the couples who are proving that love can truly be blind.

Lauren and Cameron - Season 1

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are arguably the show's biggest success story. The couple met on Love is Blind's first season, filmed in Atlanta in 2018. And despite their different professions - Lauren, a content creator and Cameron, an AI scientist, they formed an instant connection.

After saying their "I dos", Lauren and Cameron moved in together and built a profession around their relationship. The couple run the popular YouTube channel 'Hanging With The Hamiltons', and they even released a book about their relationship entitled, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way.

As of 2023, the couple is still together, celebrating their four year anniversary last November.

"Four years into forever with you Mr. Hamilton," Lauren posted to Instagram to mark the occasion. "I’m so much better because of it! I love you to the moon and back! Forever my Clyde #MinusThePowPow." "My love! I’m grateful for you every day, rain or shine," Cameron responded in a post to his Instagram. "You light up this world. The last four years together have been a gift. I threw away the receipt, so we’ve got to keep each other."

Amber and Barnett - Season 1

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are the only other remaining couple from Love is Blind's first season, with the then Georgia Army National Guard and Assistant Project Manager - connecting instantly.

"My wedding certainly wasn’t what I always dreamed it would be growing up, and it wasn’t what the rest of the world saw either,” Amber explained on social media after the couple tied the knot. “I’m sure over time my memories of the day will fade, the details will disappear, and my lifelong expectations versus my reality will become irrelevant… but one thing I’m sure I will never forget is the way I felt.”

As of 2023, the couple is happily married and living together, celebrating their four year wedding anniversary last November. And while they aren't YouTubers like the Hamiltons, Amber and Barnett do post about each other regularly on Instagram.

"When it comes to relationships, you can check all the boxes you want but nothing tops finding someone you have chemistry with and that matches your energy," Amber posted about her husband to Instagram recently. "Remember when you’re looking for your other half and checking off boxes to keep your eye open for those intangible and undefinable qualities that will keep the magic in your life."

"[Amber] is truly a force of nature, and being by her side makes every moment feel like a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Barnett posted about his wife. "Thank you for always pushing me to be my best self, for being my rock, and for filling my heart with joy and laughter. You are my everything and I'm blessed to spend every day with you."

Alexa and Brennon - Season 3

While Love is Blind season two sadly resulted in zero lasting marriages, season three provided us with two. And one of these couples is of course Alexa and Brennon.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux met in the Love is Blind pods back in 2022 in Dallas, Texas, and hit it off immediately. In fact there was very little doubt for viewers that Alexa, an Insurance Agency Owner, and Brennon, a Water Treatment Engineer, would both say "I do".

As of 2023, Alexa and Brennon are happily married and revealed this year that they are trying to start a family, so they could make Love is Blind history by creating a LiB baby.

"This right here is all that matters," Alexa posted to Instagram about her relationship with Brennon. "For everyone watching, it’s a show. You get to see little fragments of our life through someone else’s lens. I prefer my real life where it’s drama free and it’s just me and you. You are my person. You are my family. You are my home. Forever and always baby."

"So happy I get to spend my life with Alexa," Brennon responded. "Love you girl. I am completely and totally in love with this strong, independent, beautiful woman. Even when she isn’t doing the dishes 😉 I’m thankful every day I have you in my life."



Colleen and Matt - Season 3

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton are another success story from Love is Blind's third season, despite having a more turbulent journey than most contestants.

The couple partnered up in the pods last year in Dallas, Texas, and after their fair share of ups and downs, they ultimately chose to say "I do" to each other.

The Ballerina and Charter Sales Executive made most headlines when viewers accused Matt's behaviour towards Colleen of being abusive - something they both denied. “We know who we are and we love each other to death and we’re just continuing to do our thing," Matt explained of the allegations. "That’s a tricky topic to discuss, but yeah, it hurt being accused of some of the things that people are saying."

Speculation grew louder when in the Love is Blind season three live reunion, the couple explained that despite being married for the past year, they were still not living together.

As of 2023 however, Colleen and Matt are still happily married, whether they are living together or not, recently celebrating their one year anniversary.

"Matt, I met you in the most unexpected way and now I can’t imagine a life without you," Colleen posted to Instagram about her husband. "We have gone through many challenges and I’m proud of much we learned from each hurdle that we have come across. A year and a half later and I continue to love you more and more each day. You are my love, my person, my best friend, my chef, my dance partner, my world traveller, my movie buddy, my golfer, my lobster, my silly goose…my everything. Quoting myself, 'Cheers to getting Litty as a Titty for the rest of lives!."

"God sent me this angel in a very unorthodox way," Matt posted about Colleen. "Allowed us to learn and grow by facing us with challenges, but also let us completely open up to each other and we fell in love. Love is never easy and it takes work, but I wouldn't want it with anyone else. Through the ups and downs, the joy and the adversity, you taught me to be patient and never run from problems. Here we are a year and a half later stronger than ever! Here's to us little squrl!"

Only time will tell which of the couples from season four will join these success stories. But in the meantime, congratulations to Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett, Alexa and Brennon, and Colleen and Matt.

We will continue to update this story.