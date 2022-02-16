Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Your favourite Netflix show is back with a bang.

Sound the klaxon: Love Is Blind season two is here, which means your favourite matchmaking pods are officially back.

It made headlines last year, not just for being another easy-to-binge matchmaking show, but because of its rather, ahem, unique concept. The premise? Simple: a handful of couples blind date in pods until they feel like they’ve met their ultimate match. From there and to advance on to the next stage of the show, they must get engaged – without ever having seen their partner. How many will end in genuine “I do’s” and how many will call off the wedding?

This year, the cast filmed in Chicago and saw some seriously cute romances bloom – but more about that in a bit.

Two couples are still together from Love Is Blind season one, both of who got married on the show – Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett. The Love is Blind hotel in Mexico even offered package deals after the show,

So what’s in store this season? (Check out the new dating app thats basically Love is Blind but IRL, here).

When was Love is Blind season two announced?

Good question – because we’ve been waiting for what feels like an age for the show.

While the second season was announced in March 2020, things were post-phoned because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We’re assuming that filming was halted due to lockdowns and spreading waves, which is understandable if frustrating.

It means we’ve waited a whole two years for the show to return.

When is Love is Blind season two airing?

Love is Blind season two launched on Netflix on Friday 11th of February, meaning its ready to view now.

Thanks to Netflix and it letting you watch shows back to back, you’d normally be able to binge watch all of the shows, if you so wished. No judgement here…

But this year, shows are dropping weekly so you’ll have to wait to catch up as it comes out.

Where can I watch the Love is Blind trailer?

Right here – thanks to the team at Netflix, you can get an exclusive first look at the drama ahead.

Who are the Love is Blind season two cast?

Spoiler alert – spoilers ahead

Hosted once again by married presenting duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey, you’ll see the likes of:

1. Shake

He’s 33-years-old, a full-time vet, and a DJ at the weekends, too.

2. Danielle

Danielle is a 29-year-old who works as a marketing director and, from the look of her Instagram, loves being near water. She’s frequently seen on a boat, yacht, or swimming.

3. Deepti

Next up – Deepti, a 31-year-old data analyst. She – shocker – doesn’t have social media, that we can see…

4. Iyanna

Iyanna is one of the youngest on the programme – a 27-year-old who works as a program coordinator.

5. Jarette

A 32-year-old barber, sneaker dealer, investor, and podcast host, or so says his Instagram bio. Jack of all trades..

6. Kyle

Next up: Kyle, a 29-year-old who works as a glazier (that’s fitting glass into windows and doors, FYI).

7. Mallory

Mallory is a 32-year-old communications manager, youth advocate, and dog mum to Rosie, according to her Instagram.

8. Natalie

Meet Natalie, a 29-year-old who works as a consulting manager.

9. Nick

Nick is a 36-year-old marketing VP. When we checked his Instagram to see what his interests were, we got… 101 dog pictures (we’re not joking).

9. Sal

Salvador is 31-year-old executive assistant who loves music.

10. Shaina

Shaina is a 32-year-old hairstylist.

11. Shayne

And last but no means least, Shayne is a 32-year-old real estate agent.

Who’s your money on to couple up, fall in love and get married? We wonder if any secretly knew each other IRL before the show, like these two contestants last year…

Should we expect more seasons of Love is Blind?

Oh yep! Season 3 was actually announced at the same time as season 2.

Plus, did you know? There’s already two other seasons – Love Is Blind Brazil and Love Is Blind Japan on Netflix ready to stream right now. Go, go, go.