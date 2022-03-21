Lisa Kudrow is backing a Friends remake – but with one huge condition

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

For Friends fans across the globe, the reunion was undoubtedly a highlight of 2021. David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Leblanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox came together to talk about everything from their secret crushes on each other to where the characters would be today and it was an absolute dream for anyone who still binges the show eighteen years after the final episode aired.

Yes, it really has been that long. No, we won’t stop talking about the fact that we’d still wear Rachel Green’s wardrobe today and debating this fan theory about Ross Gellar.

But the die hard fans who were left wanting more are now calling for a reboot of the show and, to be honest, understandable. Who doesn’t want to see what Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe are up to nowadays?

And it seems that Lisa Kudrow is all for a remake of the show. Yes, really.

However, she has one rather large condition – that none of the original cast star in it.

When asked about a reboot at the Better Than Nate premiere, she said: ‘I mean, not with any of us in it, but a reboot, you mean like, they hire other actors?’

The interviewer posed the question about a comeback with new talent, to which she replied: ‘I would love to see what the now version of that would be.’

So, while it’s not impossible that Friends could return to our screens one day, it seems that it could be without the iconic actors who made the show what it is.

Would you still tune in?