Courteney Cox reveals she doesn’t remember filming most of Friends

The actress says she has a mind blank about a lot of the iconic 90s sitcom

Appearing on the Today Show, the iconic Friends actress revealed that she couldn’t remember large swathes of the show.

Chatting with the host Willie Geist, Cox said:

“I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,’” she admitted. “I don’t remember filming so many episodes.

“I’m kinda bummed that we didn’t spend more time taking pictures. Because I don’t have a lot to look back at,” she continued. “I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ’Oh my God, I don’t remember this at all’. But it’s so funny.”

Cox, who appeared on the much loved reunion episode with her fellow cast members; Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer last year, explained how she had a notoriously “bad memory” and doesn’t rememeber much from her youth.

“It’s really basic,” she said. “I don’t remember any trauma in my childhood, but I have, like, three memories. I don’t know. I don’t know why.”

One thing she did recall, however, was the show’s director Jim Burrows taking the entire cast on a trip to Las Vegas just before the show aired in 1994.

“He gave us all $500 and he said, ‘I want you to take care, like, really take notice of this moment because it will be the last time that all six of you together can walk through a casino,’” she said. “And we were like, ‘Really?’ And it was true. We could never do that [again].”