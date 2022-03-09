Courteney Cox reveals she doesn’t remember filming most of Friends

The actress says she has a mind blank about a lot of the iconic 90s sitcom
Appearing on the Today Show, the iconic Friends actress revealed that she couldn’t remember large swathes of the show.
Chatting with the host Willie Geist, Cox said:
“I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,’” she admitted. “I don’t remember filming so many episodes.
Cox, who appeared on the much loved reunion episode with her fellow cast members; Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer last year, explained how she had a notoriously “bad memory” and doesn’t rememeber much from her youth.
“It’s really basic,” she said. “I don’t remember any trauma in my childhood, but I have, like, three memories. I don’t know. I don’t know why.”
One thing she did recall, however, was the show’s director Jim Burrows taking the entire cast on a trip to Las Vegas just before the show aired in 1994.
Cox, who played the notoriously fastiduous Monica Geller on the show, is not the only cast member to have memory loss regarding making the series. Lisa Kudrow, better known as her Friends‘ alter ego Phoebe Buffay said in an interview with The Mirror in 2020: “I should [watch it] because it’s funny. The times I watch the show, I really enjoy it. But to be honest, there are episodes I have never seen.
“I am not the only one in the cast for which that is true. You got busy, so you didn’t watch everybody else’s scene because you didn’t have time. It’s really crazy, but one day I can’t wait to watch Friends.”
Well one thing’s for sure, they’re in for a treat.