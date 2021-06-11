Jennifer Aniston stole this one dress from the set of Friends

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Safe to say we are all still obsessed with the Friends reunion, as we watched our beloved Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey get together for the first time in 15 years to reminisce about their time on the hit show.

It was pure TV gold, with Jennifer Aniston confirming this theory, Janice explaining how she came up with that laugh, David Schwimmer admitting to a real life crush with Jennifer, and many other fun titbits.

The cast was also treated to a runway show, with Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne and Cindy Crawford modelling some of the show’s most iconic costumes, including Ross’ leather trousers, Rachel’s pink bridesmaid’s dress and the Armadillo costume.

One outfit that wasn’t featured though is a dress that Jen loved so much, she actually stole from the set of Friends – and it wasn’t even her character’s to begin with, it was Monica’s.

During a press junket with People, she admitted she stole ‘a dress that Monica wore. I went into her line of clothes and pulled it out and I still have it and wear it to this day.’

She then described it to Courtney as having a tiny floral print, a V-neck with black lace and cap sleeves.

This is the dress Monica wore it in the Season 8 episode The One Where Rachel Is Late, during which Rachel is pregnant with Ross’ baby and gets frustrated that she’s passed her due date.

Courtney joked, ‘It’s probably gone in and out of style four times’, to which Aniston quipped: ‘And it will always be in style.’