Kim Kardashian is starring in the next season of American Horror Story - and the internet has some thoughts

Over the years, American Horror Story has welcomed a number of surprising celebrities into the fold. While actors Sarah Paulson (opens in new tab), Evan Peters and Lily Rabe have remained fan favourites throughout the show's eleven seasons, every now and then viewers are treated to a famous face that they perhaps weren't expecting.

In 2015, Lady Gaga (opens in new tab) landed the part of a vampire Countess in AHS: Hotel, and her performance earned her with the Best Actress in a Limited Series Golden Globe (opens in new tab) the following year. She has since gone on to take lead roles in Hollywood movies like A Star Is Born and House of Gucci.

Other musical celeb cameos have come in the form of Adam Levine (opens in new tab) and Stevie Nicks, with supermodel Naomi Campbell even popping in to the AHS universe.

So when Kim Kardashian announced that she would be appearing in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's fantasy series, it was always going to gauge *some* kind of reaction.

Sharing that she would be joining recurring AHS star Emma Roberts, Kim posted the news on Instagram and the trailer was also shared on show's official social channels.

The caption simply reads: "It's happening. @emmaroberts will be joined by @kimkardashian for @ahsfx Season 12. Coming this summer."

The trailer gives very little away, other than calling both the stars 'delicate'.

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts on the casting, and while some are less than impressed others are holding judgement until the next season is released.

One wrote: "Kim Kardashian starring? Wtf did I just read? That’s the most horrifying part of the entire AHS franchise."

Another added: "Thanks for the heads up! Now I know to skip this season entirely."

However, others defended the decision to include Kim, with one follower commenting: "I’ll give it a shot to see what Kim can do. I was pleasantly surprised with Lady Gaga in Hotel, so we’ll see."

Another said: "If Kim’s character gets killed off in the first episode, then I’m ok with it."

It remains to be seen if Kim will have a starring role or will be making a guest appearance, but either way - it definitely has people talking.

Will you be tuning in to the next season?