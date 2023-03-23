Adam Levine "recommitted himself 100 percent" to wife Behati after cheating accusations

In the autumn of 2022, Adam Levine found himself embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal.

It all kicked off just days after he and his wife Behati Prinsloo announced that they were expecting again, when a model named Sumner Stroh claimed that she had had an affair with Adam "for about a year." Other women also said publicly that Adam had messaged them suggestively.

While the Maroon 5 singer denied cheating, he admitted to the messages in a statement. He said at the time: "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Months later, according to one source, Adam has stayed absolutely true to his word.

"Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage," the source told Us Weekly.

"He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family."

Adam apparently "realised he made a huge mistake" and has changed his ways.

"They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati,” the insider said, explaining that that's why we've been "seeing them out and about more."

As part of this new way of life, the singer has also been devoting himself to self-care.

"Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight," they said. Fair play to him.

Adam and Behati — a supermodel — have been married since 2014, and share daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5. Their third child was born in January, but we don't know the baby's gender nor its name at time of writing (via People).