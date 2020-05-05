Jodie Comer is rumoured to play Miss Honey in the Matilda reboot

Jodie Comer is known for her epic portrayal of Villanelle in Killing Eve, as well as her performance as Kate Parks in the 2015 drama Doctor Foster.

And now it seems that the talented actress is a favourite to play Miss Honey in a new adaptation of Matilda.

Roald Dahl’s story about the magical character came to life in 1996 and was originally played by Mara Wilson, alongside Rhea Perlman as her bingo-loving mother, Danny DeVito as her dodgy car salesman dad and Pam Ferris as her formidable head teacher.

Emeth Davidtz took on the role of the sweet Miss Honey, who learns about Matilda’s secret powers and – spoiler alert – eventually adopts her.

According to Lad Bible, Jodie is tipped to play the teacher in a new adaptation of the classic book.

The tale is a fan favourite and the original movie is a go-to no matter how old you are.

Netflix confirmed that they are rebooting a number of well-loved Roald Dahl favourites, including an animated remake of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory written and directed by Oscar winning Taika Waititi, followed by The BFG and The Twits.

They also revealed that Matilda was in the works, and will be an adaptation of Tim Minchin’s award-winning musical based on the story.

While Jodie is yet to be confirmed as a cast member, Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes will be playing Trunchbull. Will he be just as terrifying as Pam? Well, considering his excellent portrayal of J.K. Rowling’s villain Voldemort we’re sure he’ll be able to chill audiences without a problem.

But who will play Matilda’s mum and dad? Or her school pal Lavender? And will the chalkboard scene be just as epic as the original?

We’ll have to wait and see – but one thing is for sure, we’re very excited.