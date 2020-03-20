Apparently Harry Potter fans make better partners

Harry Potter fans will know that according to the experts, if you’ve read the books it makes you a better person. Why? Because the report claims that ‘reading the Harry Potter series significantly improved young people’s perception of stigmatised groups.’

And now a new study has revealed that Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings fans also make better lovers.

Over 400 male and female readers were surveyed about a variety of genres – classics, contemporary literary fiction, romance, fantasy, science fiction, thriller, and horror – and questioned about their attitudes towards gender roles and sexual behaviour, as well as unrealistic and destructive beliefs in relationships.

And the results were very interesting.

According to the study: ‘Three genres were found to be significantly correlated with different relationship beliefs. Individuals who scored higher on exposure to classics were less likely to believe that disagreement is destructive.

‘Science fiction/fantasy readers were also less likely to support the belief that disagreement is destructive, as well as the belief that partners cannot change, the belief that sexes are different, and the belief that mind-reading is expected in relationships.

‘In contrast, prior exposure to the romance genre was positively correlated with the belief that the sexes are different, but not with any other subscale of the Relationships Belief Inventory.’

The research team behind the study said: ‘Individuals who scored higher for exposure to science fiction and fantasy were less likely to endorse four unrealistic relationship beliefs.’

Literally no reason not to date a fellow Potterhead. You’ll always have someone to go to the Harry Potter studios with, you have a range of names to call your shared fur (or real) babies, and they’ll be happy to swap Saturday night at the pub for an evening in with one of the movies.

Basically date a Harry Potter fan and you won’t regret it.