I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is one of the nation's favourite TV shows.

Every year, fans wait in anticipation for the line-up to be announced and for presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly to grace our screens with their witty one liners.

Celebrities undertake gruesome Bushtucker Trials, face their fears, bicker over the rations - all in a bid to be crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle.

For years, there have been rumours of an I'm A Celeb All Star series (opens in new tab). After much anticipation, it was confirmed last year and the celebrity line-up has been teased over the last few weeks.

With the All Stars version the clue is in the name - previous contestants and winners will be returning to compete once again in the much-loved programme, which is set in South Africa instead of Australia (or Wales, where it was filmed during the pandemic).

We have all the details on the upcoming series, from where it will take place, to the line up, and much more.

All that's left to do is clear your schedule for the duration of the series, stock up on your evening snacks, and enjoy.

When will I'm a Celebrity All Stars air?

I'm A Celebrity... South Africa - also known as I'm a Celebrity All Stars - is finally set to hit the small screen this month.

The spin-off series was teased back in 2022, and now - just a few months later - it is on its way.

ITV has confirmed I'm A Celebrity... South Africa will begin on Monday 24 April at 9pm, and will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX.

Is I'm A Celebrity All Stars live?

Unlike previous seasons the new I'm a Celebrity... South Africa has been pre-recorded, so no it is not live.

The upcoming series will see contestants battle it out against one another in Bushtucker trials to be crowned the ultimate champion and Legend of the Savanna.

After the head to head games celebrities will be knocked out, so there is no need for viewers to vote, which is why it has previously been a live series.

When was I'm A Celebrity All Stars filmed?

Now we know I'm A Celebrity All Stars has been pre-recorded, we are keen to know when the presenters and celebrities managed to film the series without preying eyes.

In September last year, Ant and Dec confirmed the All Stars series was going ahead - but it has been reported the series was actually filmed prior to the announcement.

According to The Radio Times, the show was recorded last summer in Kruger National Park, South Africa.

So technically, the winner has already been crowned - we wonder who it is?!

Who is taking part in I'm A Celebrity All Stars series?

With just days to go until the first episode of the I'm A Celebrity All Stars series in South Africa airs on our TV screens, the confirmed contestants are still slowly being revealed.

The other difference about I'm A Celebrity All Stars is that previous winners and iconic contestants from various series over the show's 21-year run have been whittled down to take part in this epic season to be crowned the ultimate champion.

I'm A Celeb All Stars has confirmed the iconic fainting Gillian McKeith, the hilarious and Bushtucker Trial squealer Dean Gaffney, as well as another sprinkling of royalty in the form of Paul Burrell.

Viewers can also expect to see Joe Swash - who won the 2008 series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - as well as Georgia Toffolo, also known as Toff, who triumphed in 2017.

The Sun Online has also confirmed Coronation Street legend Andy Whyment, Shaun Ryder, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo and Amir Khan will take part in the series.

Other famous faces to take part includes Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, and former supermodel Janice Dickinson - although she has reportedly been forced to quit after suffering a head injury.

It has since been confirmed Myleene Klass will be another last minute addition to the South African series, according to the publication.

What is the I'm A Celebrity All Stars series?

The All Stars version of I'm A Celebrity in South Africa will mark over 20 years since the hit show made its debut in 2002.

The All Stars version is exactly that - a series involving former champions, as well as unforgettable and iconic contestants from the past two decades.

The contestants will go head to head against one another in gruelling tasks and challenges, and will then eliminate the weakest link in a bid to be crowned the ultimate champion.

Any predictions who will win?