I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022: From the cast, to location and start date

It's back bigger than ever

We have previously teased the news I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! was making a comeback with an all star series.

Turns out, there will be not one, but three new series coming our way.

Last month presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – officially known as Ant and Dec – confirmed they were in South Africa filming for an upcoming series of the nation’s favourite programme.

In the video, which was shared on their Instagram account, they wrote: “South Africaaaaaaa! That’s right, we’re filming a very special version of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023. #ImACeleb.”

They went on to confirm three instalments would be coming to our screens, one in 2022 in Australia, as well as two in 2023, including a special All Star series.

In the comments section of the post they confirmed: “So, Just for the record…

IAC 2022 – Australia

IAC Special 2023 – South Africa

IAC 2023 – Australia.”

So what does this mean, when will it be on, and who has been confirmed for the series? We have all the details, so clear your calendars we’ve got Bushtucker trials to get engrossed in – not literally, thank goodness.

When will I’m A Celebrity 2022 air?

I’m A Celebrity 2022 is fast approaching, and is set to return to its usual location in the Australian jungle later this year after two years.

During the coronavirus pandemic filming in Australia was halted, which meant the show relocated to Gwrych Castle in Wales.

It has yet to be confirmed exactly when the new series will hit our screens, but in previous years it hits the small screen in November, with the final just before Christmas so the King or Queen of the Jungle can be reunited with their families before the festive period.

However, it has been speculated this year’s series could kick off slightly earlier so not to clash with the World Cup.

Where will I’m a Celebrity 2022 be filmed?

After two years being filmed in Wales, the ITV show will return to the Australian jungle.

However, it has been reported a new set has been built for the epic comeback.

The Sun Online has reported numerous new areas have been set up, as well as treetop walkways, which are said to resemble a small village in the New South Wales area.

Who has been confirmed for I’m A Celebrity 2022?

The official celebrity line up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity has yet to be confirmed, however, the rumoured list of contestants set to carry out gruelling Bushtucker trials has been reported.

Seann Walsh

The Sun Online has reported Seann Walsh – who caused a stir when he was caught kissing his Strictly Come Dancing professional partner Katya Jones in 2018 – is rumoured to be joining the line up.

A source said: “Seann is an incredible signing for I’m A Celebrity and it’s a real coup for ITV. His snog with Katya is the biggest scandal to have ever hit Strictly. People still talk about it.

“Seann has joked about his snog with Katya in his comedy sketches but he’s never spoken in detail about their relationship.

“Life in the jungle is boring and those long hours around the campfire would be the perfect time for Seann to get talking.”

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood, 31, found fame on Love Island on series three of the reality show, but has since gone on to have her own reality show with ex Chris Hughes, as well as fiancé Bradley Dack.

Olivia has also hosted her own documentary, titled Getting Filthy Rich, which delved into the world of Only Fans and more.

She has previously appeared on the spin off show I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp, in which she has carried out some trials, but this could propel her career further.

A source said: “Olivia is already viewed as a rising star on ITV and this is likely to serve as a launchpad for potentially fronting more mainstream shows with the broadcaster.”

Danny Dyer

EastEnders hardman could be another contestant to go head to head with animal genitalia, vomit fruit, critters and other creepy crawlies.

However, it reportedly all depends on how busy his schedule is.

An insider shared: “Producers think Danny would be great on the series and is their number one target. They’re hoping he’ll be finished in time, they’d definitely be up for a big money offer.”

Boy George

Boy George is on the cards to be on I’m a Celebrity 2022, although the former Culture Club singer has yet to confirm.

If he is to take part, the Mail Online has reported he would land the show’s biggest ever fee.

A source said: “He’s also hugely popular in Australia and with the show leaving Wales and heading back down under, he’s the perfect addition.”

Tom Daley

Tom Daley is in high demand as he was reportedly being eyed for Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity.

Considering the BBC One show has already kicked off for 2022, the odds are on for the Olympic diver to head down under.

Other rumoured contestants:

Alex Beresford

Babatunde Aleshe

Adebayo Akinfenwa

Owen Warner

When will I’m A Celebrity Special air?

I’m A Celebrity Special, which has also been referred to as the All Stars series, although the title has yet to be confirmed, is set for release in 2023.

In a video of hosts Ant & Dec in South Africa, which was shared on their Instagram account, they revealed the All Star series will take place in 2023 in South Africa and feature the most iconic celebrities who have previously taken part on the show over the last two decades.

Speaking in the clip, Dec said: “We’ve got news for you.

“We’re here, it’s going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time.”

However, a release date has yet to be unveiled.

Who will take part in I’m A Celebrity Special?



Just like the release date, the confirmed list of participants has remained tight lipped.

However, what we do know is the favourite celebrities from the show over the last 20 years will be jetting to South Africa to fight for the ultimate title.