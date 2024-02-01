Margot Robbie has finally spoken out about her Barbie Oscars 'snub'

Margot Robbie has broken her silence about her Oscars "snub" over Barbie.

In case you missed this whole saga, Margot wasn't nominated for best actress in the prestigious Academy Awards, and Barbie's director, Greta Gerwig, was also passed over for best director.

Many people expressed their deep disappointment over this decision, especially considering the cultural impact the film has had, and the fact that it was nominated in the best feature category — making it a little odd that its director didn't also receive the accolade.

But although many people decried Margot being "snubbed," the actress herself is absolutely fine about it.

"There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed," she recently told Deadline.

When it comes to Greta, though, Margot feels a little differently.

"Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films," the actress added.

Still, she said, she's "beyond ecstatic that we’ve got eight Academy Award nominations, it’s so wild."

Margot is also well aware of just how much of a cultural impact Barbie has had in the few months before and after it was released.

"We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact," she said.

"And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."

When the Oscars nominations were announced a couple of weeks ago, fans immediately began criticising the Academy for what they saw as a snub, with many taking to social media to air their discontent.

Even Ryan Gosling, who played the principal Ken and was nominated in the best supporting actor category, put out a statement expressing his disappointment.

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," Ryan said.

Regardless, we're glad Margot isn't letting this get her down.