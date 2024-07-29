One iconic Emily in Paris character was originally supposed to be very different

Emily in Paris season four is just weeks away, with the highly-anticipated Netflix show set to drop next month. And with the world already in full-on Paris mode with the 2024 Olympic Games, we are officially ready to dust off our Patricia Field approved berets.

Little is known so far about plot lines for the fourth instalment, but with the season three finale leaving a lot in the air, season four could take us in any direction. And as a result, every detail from surprising filming locations and delayed release dates to returning characters, is going viral.

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One Emily in Paris character who will of course be returning to the helm is Sylvie Grateau, Emily's boss at luxury marketing agency, Savoir, and undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters in the show.

It was recently reported however, that Sylvie Grateau was originally supposed to be very different, with show creator Darren Star writing her as a much younger character.

EIP actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, now 61, is to thank for the Sylvie Grateau we all know and love, with Star changing the concept after her successful audition.

"I know Sylvie," Leroy-Beaulieu explained of the inspiration behind the role in a recent interview with The Times. "When I was a kid, I was raised in the fashion industry. I saw all these elegant, creative women trying to break the glass ceiling. They were really tough. They had to be. But they were really vulnerable. As a kid I sensed that. I liked them, even though they scared me.

"Sylvie is layered. She is tough, but she's vulnerable," Leroy-Beaulieu later added. "When you're hypersensitive you have to be tough, to protect yourself. Otherwise what? You're just gonna cry all the time? You need armour to protect yourself from this shitty world. You have to say no. You have to have boundaries."

Emily in Paris season four is coming to Netflix in two parts, the first on August 15th and the second on September 12th.

We will continue to update this story.