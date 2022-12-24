Emily In Paris fans are obsessed with Emily's phone case - here's where to buy it for £30

Season three of Emily In Paris dropped this week on Netflix, bringing to our attention a whole host of new très chic ensembles. Emily, Camille and Mindy's bright, bold aesthetic is back in full force, with outfits just the right side of outrageous.

While the show is full of note-worthy fashion moments, with plenty of new Emily In Paris-approved brands on our radar, there's one investment piece that's been stealing the show since its first season. Emily's phone case - a vintage camera-style case with a handy neck strap - is firmly on our fashion wishlist.

Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) has had the same phone case since she first appeared on screens as a marketing exec-turned-influencer stepping into the Paris scene. And it's great to see that during Emily In Paris season three, which hit screens on Wednesday, 21 December, her signature accessory is still going strong.

And fans were quick to comment on the rather extra (but completely fabulous) item. 'From where I can get emily’s phone camera design case? I LOVE IT,' wrote one viewer on Twitter.

While another said, 'Not me looking for Emily’s phone case. I really loved this show.'

And a third wrote, 'The only bad thing that Emily in Paris has done to me is implant the need to have that gorgeous phone case Not getting it anywhere for reasonable price.'

While Emily's high-end style - this season, think fresh pieces from exciting brands from Jacquemus to Magda Butrym and Schiaparelli alongside classic designer pieces - may feel out of reach for fans of the show, Emily's phone case (or at least an extremely similar looking one) is on sale for just £30 on Amazon - a bargain price for channelling Emily's chic style.

(opens in new tab) iPhone XR Case, Umiko(TM) 3D Cool Camera Design Case PC + Silicone Cover Case with Long Strap Rope: View at Amazon (opens in new tab) This silicone-cover phone case is modelled on Emily's own phone case in the hit Netflix show. The vintage-camera-style case comes with a removable neck lanyard camera strap (almost 40 inches in length), for easy access when capturing that all-important content.

Naturally, as a social media sensation, Emily's phone case is her failsafe accessory. Documenting her way around Paris with Instagram updates and video clips, the strap function on Emily's phone case comes into its own, making this stylish fashion buy a practical one, too.

Our camera reel might not be quite as pastel-hued and picturesque as Emily's Parisian adventures, but this dupe phone case will certainly help you get creative with your camera skills.

Emily in Paris season three is available for streaming on Netflix.