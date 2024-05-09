According to sources, The Crown could be coming back for a new instalment

Netflix's The Crown released its final season last year, bringing the critically acclaimed show to a moving close.

The series, spanning six seasons, follows the royal family and particularly Queen Elizabeth II, from her 1947 wedding and subsequent accession to the throne, to her guiding the next generation into the millennium, with the series ending in the early 2000s.

Since the show's 2023 finale, followers and fans have been calling for another instalment. And according to sources, it looks like the Netflix gods have finally come through.

Yes, really.

It has been reported by Tatler, that The Crown might be coming back for a new instalment, but not in the way that we expected.

According to the publication, Netflix bosses are workshopping a "new prequel series" of The Crown, with the new iteration focusing on "former royal playboys" and "set to return as a miniseries or a film."

"If they can repeat that pattern by delivering prequels in a shorter form, they believe they may have come up with a winning formula for a new incarnation of The Crown", sources told the magazine.

As for the possibility of a seventh season following on from the show's close, it seems unlikely, with The Crown's creator Peter Morgan implementing a 20-year rule on the series.

"I don't know where in the scheme of things Prince Andrew or indeed Meghan Markle or Harry will ever appear," Peter Morgan explained to the Hollywood Reporter back in 2020. "We won't know, and you need time to stop something from being journalistic. And so I don't want to write about them because to write about them would instantly make it journalistic."

He continued: "I just think you get so much more interesting [with time]. Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don't know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance."

We will continue to update this story.