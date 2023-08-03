The Barbie movie has caused a huge spike in searches for this summer staple

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Barbie movie has been the talk of the internet since it was released last month. While the momentum and anticipation for Greta Gerwig's film has been building for months, fans have been loving everything from America Ferrera's empowering speech to Ryan Gosling's funniest line (which, we've since learnt, was totally improvised).

The film's fashion has also become a huge focal point. Not only has it propelled the Barbiecore trend, but its ties to this legacy designer brand have not gone unnoticed.

And now it seems that Barbie has had a surprising impact on searches for shoes. But rather than cause a spike in sales for bright pink stilettos, it seems that fans are opting for a classic and comfy pair of Birkenstock sandals.

In the movie, Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) gives Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) the opportunity to swap Barbieland for the real world, with a Birkenstock sandal representing reality. Although Margot is initially reluctant to take the sandal, by the end of the film she is seen happily wearing a pair.

Virtual fitting room company 3DLOOK analysed Google Trends and found that demand for the iconic sandal has in fact soared since the film's released. Google searches for 'womens Birkenstocks' increasing by 518% in the UK, and 'Birkenstock sale UK' has jumped by 184%.

Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of 3DLOOK, Whitney Cathcart, commented: "Comfort and sustainability have become the new icons of style, and the latest Barbie movie premiere proves it!

"With searches for Birkenstock sandals soaring, it's evident that people are embracing fashion that empowers and endures. We believe that true beauty lies in feeling good in your own skin, and the movie's influence has given this trend an extra boost.

"It's time to ditch the pinchy heels and embrace the future of fashion: where style meets substance, and confidence meets comfort!"

Birkenstocks to add to your summer shoe collection now

Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandals Visit Site With emerald green leather, gold buckles and the two-strap silhouette, the Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandals are a chic update on the classic. Birkenstock Gizeh metallic Birko-Flor sandals Visit Site Sienna Miller is a huge fan of the gold Gizeh Birkenstock, and for good reason - the minimal thong-style sandal is an instant summer classic. Birkenstock Madrid Narrow Fit Big Buckle Nubuck Leather Sandals in Old Rose Visit Site The classic big buckle Birkenstock with a sprinkle of Barbie-pink? It's a yes from us.

Did the film inspire you to go Birkenstock shopping?