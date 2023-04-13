This A-lister was originally cast as Barbie before Margot Robbie

The upcoming Barbie movie has dominated the headlines from day one, with the Hollywood project tipped to be the film of the year.

Barbie, co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig is set for release this summer, following the titular character of Barbie leave Barbieland and set off for the human world - with Ken in tow.

There has been a lot of buzz around this film. From the nostalgic Barbie fashion - first production photographs last summer literally prompted a full-on Barbiecore fashion trend. To the Barbie trailer - dropping earlier this month - kickstarting an empowering social media movement captioned, "She's everything. He's just Ken."

The most talked-about element of this project however has undoubtedly been the cast.

The star-studded line up sees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling lead as Barbie and Ken, with an absolute knockout supporting ensemble. We're talking Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Emerald Fennell, Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren to name but a few.

A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The casting is inspired, but with the project being in the works for over seven years, and changing hands multiple times, it has been a process. In fact, the movie is completely unrecognisable from its original concept, with a different director, writer, plot and cast.

Greta Gerwig signed onto the project in 2021, after Warner Bros. took on the concept (it had previously been optioned by Universal Pictures, and then Sony). And Margot Robbie only came onboard in 2019, with a completely different A-lister originally supposed to play the titular character.

The original Barbie in question? Amy Schumer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Schumer was originally cast as Barbie back in 2016 when the film was a completely different project, co-written by Schumer herself. But she walked away from the film months later citing "scheduling conflicts".

She later explained however that she actually stepped away from the project due to a difference in vision.

"They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” Schumer explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

The difference in vision reportedly involved Barbie's job, with Schumer writing Barbie as an inventor. But when the studio reportedly wanted Barbie's invention to be a pair of high heels made of jelly, or "Jell-O", Schumer was reportedly concerned.

The nail in the coffin was supposedly a gift from the studio after Schumer was formally announced as Barbie, with the actor receiving a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels as a surprise.

The gesture however didn't sit well with Schumer who reportedly didn't like "the idea that that’s just what every woman must want". Ultimately Schumer walked away from the project, recalling: "Right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal.’"

Barbie is set for release on 21 July 2023.

We will continue to update this story.