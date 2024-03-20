Top Boy, The Crown and Black Mirror lead the BAFTA TV nominations
Here's the full list of nominees
The BAFTA Film Awards has come and gone, and this year the likes of Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy and Da'Vine Joy Randolph went home with the prestigious golden award. And while the 2024 award season has largely come to a close, there's still room for one more - the BAFTA TV awards.
This year, the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards will take place in early May at London's Royal Festival Hall and the nominations are finally here. Those both in front of and behind the camera when it comes to the best TV shows of the past twelve months will be honoured at the glitzy and glamours ceremony in the capital.
So, who is looking to sweep up this year? Well, The Crown and Black Mirror are the front runners with the most nominations. Elizabeth Debicki is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in the sixth season of the popular royal drama, while Anjana Vasan is in the running for Best Actress for her performance in Demon 79.
There are also multiple nods to Top Boy, with nominations in the Leading Actor (Kane Robinson), Supporting Actress (Jasmine Jobson) and Drama Series categories, while Succession may see success in the Supporting Actor (Matthew Macfadyen) and International categories.
Want to see who else is up for the BAFTA TV nominations? Take a look...
BAFTA TV Nominations 2024
Leading actress
Leading actor
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Supporting actress
Supporting actor
Female performance in a comedy
Male performance in a comedy
Drama series
Limited drama
Scripted comedy
Soap
Entertainment programme
Entertainment performance
Comedy entertainment programme
Factual entertainment
Reality
Daytime
International
Live event coverage
Current affairs
Single documentary
Factual series
Specialist factual
News coverage
Sports coverage
Memorable moment
Short form
Writer: Comedy
Writer: Drama
You can also find all of the Bafta TV Craft nominations on the BAFTA website.
If you're in need of a secure VPN, the NORD VPN deal can be found here.
When is the BAFTA TV awards 2024?
The BAFTA TV awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 12th May at
How can I watch the BAFTA TV awards?
The BAFTA TV awards ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
The 9 key looks from the Spring/Summer runways to inspire your new-season style
Think statement florals, elegant lace and sleek tailoring
By Sunil Makan
-
Easy Escapes: The Hilton Paris Opera offers classic Parisian style in the city's cultural centre
The Hilton Paris Opera honours its rich history with decadent décor and an old-school attitude to hospitality
By Lauren Hughes
-
Princess Kate's medical privacy 'breached by staff' at The London Clinic
It's a 'major security' issue
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Here's the full list of winners from the Baftas 2024
And one film in particular scooped most of the statuettes
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The BAFTA nominations are here - and two films are predicted to win big
Are you ready?
By Lauren Hughes
-
BAFTAs 2022 red carpet: see all the stunning looks, from Lady Gaga to Emma Watson
By Penny Goldstone
-
‘A century ago, the suffragettes laid the groundwork for this dogged resistance’
Joanna Lumley gave a nod to the Suffragette movement in her opening BAFTAs speech, but it divided opinion...
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
BAFTA winners 2018: The full list
And the BAFTA goes to...
By Laura Jane Turner
-
Best actress winner Frances McDormand explains why she’s not wearing black in her acceptance speech
She also alluded to Three Billboards-style protests against government after the Grenfell fire and the Florida shooting
By Lucy Pavia
-
Salma Hayek explains the importance of wearing black to the BAFTAs
'It has united me with other women, stronger and deeper.'
By Laura Jane Turner
-
A band of feminist protestors storm the BAFTAs red carpet ??
'Times Up Theresa'
By Lucy Pavia