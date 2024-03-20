Top Boy, The Crown and Black Mirror lead the BAFTA TV nominations

The BAFTA Film Awards has come and gone, and this year the likes of Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy and Da'Vine Joy Randolph went home with the prestigious golden award. And while the 2024 award season has largely come to a close, there's still room for one more - the BAFTA TV awards.

This year, the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards will take place in early May at London's Royal Festival Hall and the nominations are finally here. Those both in front of and behind the camera when it comes to the best TV shows of the past twelve months will be honoured at the glitzy and glamours ceremony in the capital.

So, who is looking to sweep up this year? Well, The Crown and Black Mirror are the front runners with the most nominations. Elizabeth Debicki is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in the sixth season of the popular royal drama, while Anjana Vasan is in the running for Best Actress for her performance in Demon 79.

There are also multiple nods to Top Boy, with nominations in the Leading Actor (Kane Robinson), Supporting Actress (Jasmine Jobson) and Drama Series categories, while Succession may see success in the Supporting Actor (Matthew Macfadyen) and International categories.

Want to see who else is up for the BAFTA TV nominations? Take a look...

BAFTA TV Nominations 2024

Leading actress

Leading actor

Supporting actress

Supporting actor

Female performance in a comedy

Male performance in a comedy

Drama series

Limited drama

Scripted comedy

Soap

Entertainment programme

Entertainment performance

Comedy entertainment programme

Factual entertainment

Reality

Daytime

International

Live event coverage

Current affairs

Single documentary

Factual series

Specialist factual

News coverage

Sports coverage

Memorable moment

Short form

Writer: Comedy

Writer: Drama

You can also find all of the Bafta TV Craft nominations on the BAFTA website.

When is the BAFTA TV awards 2024? The BAFTA TV awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 12th May at