The 49-year-old comedy actor was forced to withdraw due to previous heart issues.

There’s sad news over in the Strictly Come Dancing camp this week, as comedian and actor Robert Webb has been forced to quit the competition. 49-year-old Webb, who was partnered with Dianne Buswell in the popular TV dancing show, has had to withdraw on doctor’s orders due to ongoing health issues.

In a statement announcing his departure, he explained: “Two years ago I had open heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.

The actor, who co-starred in Peep Show with David Mitchell, added: “I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show.”

While obviously, health comes first, Robert’s withdrawal has been met with sadness and disappointment from co-stars and viewers alike. In a post on Instagram, his professional dance partner Dianne said: “Sadly the legacy of Buswell and Webb has come to an end. Even though this was short lived, I have had such an amazing time dancing and working along side Robert.”

She added that although the pair – who appeared on last week’s movie-themed show as Kermit and Miss Piggy – had “more up [their] sleeves”, health was “by far the most important part.” She went on to wish her former dance partner a “speedy recovery.”

Later in his statement, Robert Webb thanked Dianne for the Strictly experience, saying he “couldn’t have wished for a more talented partner or more patient teacher.”

He continued: “Despite this sad ending, it has been a genuine honour to be part of this huge, joyful and barking mad TV show. Long may it continue.”

This isn’t the first time ill health has disrupted Strictly Come Dancing 2021, however. Following the first live show, McFly frontman Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden were struck down by COVID, and forced to withdraw from the next week’s show so they could isolate. Happily, they both made quick recoveries and were able to perform again last week, dancing the jive to Johnny B Goode from his favourite film, Back To The Future.

Let’s hope there are no more health hiccups along the way!