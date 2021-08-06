Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's the list of celebrities that'll be putting their dancing shoes on for Strictly this year...

Strictly Come Dancing fans: assemble.

It’s one of the TV highlights of autumn/winter, and the good news is that the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line up is finally being announced. There are only a few short months until this year’s series graces our television screens, with Strictly kicking off in October, so it’s about time we found out which celebrities are taking part…

As usual, the 2021 contestants come from a mix of entertainment-related backgrounds, and we can’t wait to watch them Rumba their way into the nation’s hearts. What’s more, Strictly Come Dancing has made history once again this year with the inclusion of the first male same-sex couple to take part in the show.

So, are you ready to take a look at who’s in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line up?

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Tom Fletcher

McFly singer and guitarist Tom Fletcher was the first celebrity to be announced for this year’s Strictly, and we can’t wait to see him find his groove on the dance floor. Tom will no doubt be hoping to follow in the footsteps of his bandmate Harry Judd, who won the series in 2011, and he says he “genuinely can’t wait” to get started. It’s been a big 12 months in the Fletcher household where reality TV is concerned; his wife and co-author, Giovanna Fletcher, was crowned Queen of the Castle in last year’s I’m A Celebrity. So it’s game on for Tom to earn his very own crown!

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: AJ Odudu

TV presenter AJ Odudu is the first female contestant to be announced in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. As well as presenting the likes of Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, AJ is also a trained PT, which will no doubt set her up very well for honing her dancing skills. Speaking about taking part in Strictly, the 33-year-old said she’s “beyond chuffed” that she’s getting involved. “I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!” she added.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: John Whaite

Former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite will become one half of the first same-sex male pairing in Strictly history when he starts dancing in the autumn, following in the footsteps of Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, who danced with Katya Jones in the 2020 series. Sharing the news with Matt Lucas on BBC Radio 2, the baker said it’s “an honour” to take the trailblazing role. “When they asked me if I’d be interested, I just bit their hand off because I thought… to do that and represent the LGBTQ+ community is one thing – but also just to see two men or two women dancing together, it’s not necessarily about sexuality, it’s just about intimacy and respect,” he told Lucas. “I am so excited,” he said, adding that he’s “very, very nervous. I’m not gonna lie, I’m actually shaking inside. But I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get going, I was born to be on that dance floor.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Robert Webb

Peep Show fans will be delighted to see that one of the show’s stars Robert Webb is embracing his rhythm and joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line up. The 48-year-old said he was “ludicrously excited” to be taking part, describing it as a “big, generous, joyful show.” The bit he’s most thrilled about, though? The outfits. “I can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman,” he said. Neither can we.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rhys Stephenson



The fifth Strictly celeb comes in the shape of children’s TV presenter Rhys Stephenson. He’s used to tackling all the challenges Blue Peter throws at him, but how will he fare at training with a professional dancer? Well, he’s confident. “I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am READY!” he said, adding that he’s “dreamt” of being on the show for years. “I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation,” said Rhys. Nothing like a fan boy to boost everyone’s enthusiasm!

Keep your eyes peeled for the rest of the line up, coming soon…