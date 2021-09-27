Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The McFly singer and his dance partner Amy Dowden will now have to self-isolate for 10 days.

Strictly Come Dancing has been struck by another COVID-19 blow: celebrity contestant Tom Fletcher and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden have both tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the couple have had to withdraw from next week’s live show.

The BBC confirmed the news in a statement, which read: “The pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines. While they will both miss Saturday’s live show, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that, all being well, they will return the following week.”

For Tom, catching the virus is doubly frustrating, as he has also been touring with his band McFly in between Strictly rehearsals. Due to having to self-isolate, the musician is missing several tour dates, including last night (September 26) in Glasgow, Tuesday night in Liverpool and Wednesday night in Nottingham.

Over on Instagram, Tom Fletcher didn’t share a personal message about his illness, but instead simply posted a statement released on behalf of the band. “Further to our last message we can now confirm that Tom has tested positive for Covid-19. He is now self isolating and following the latest government guidelines. Please join us in wishing him a speedy recovery,” read the post.

Tom’s dance partner Amy also took to the social network to address the news, and shared that she hadn’t suffered any symptoms, despite having tested positive for the virus.

“Unfortunately Tom and I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m not suffering any symptoms but am now isolating at home,” she wrote. “I have no doubt that over the next 10 days my mind will be going crazy with choreography ideas ready to get back on the Strictly dance floor for the live show in week 3!” Amy continued.

“Thank you for all of the support and good luck to all of the couples this week. I will be cheering you all on!” the dancer added.

We may only be two weeks in to the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, but this unfortunately isn’t the first coronavirus-related incident to have dogged the show. The first episode of the new series, which introduced the celebrity contestants to their professional dancer pairing, was pre-recorded. However, following its filmimg, one of the dance professionals (who remains unnamed) came down with COVID-19 and was forced to self-isolate for 10 days.

Luckily, the timing of it meant that nobody missed the first live show on Saturday night, but here’s hoping the programme can reach the end of the series without any more COVID hitches.