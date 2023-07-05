What is the 'positive baby names' trend?

With all sorts of trends out there at the moment - from Barbiecore to soft girl makeup - it's no surprise that baby names are also seeing some distinct patterns, styles and movements, too.

These 'main character energy' baby names are set to soar in popularity, and many parents-to-be are opting for rare baby names rather than more traditional or vintage monikers.

In recent years, expectant parents are increasingly choosing names for their meanings - and it seems that baby names with a sprinkle of positivity are leading the way.

Baby product supplier Bella Baby has recognised the interest in positive baby names, and by using Google Search data and information from ukbabynames.com they determined which popular monikers also have sweet uplifting meanings.

Interested to see which positive baby names and meanings are proving most popular right now?

Positive baby names

Here are the most common meanings behind the popular names of the moment.

Most popular baby name meanings

Miracle Blessing Love Rainbow Hope Moon Light Sun Angel Star

The retailer said: "From the above list, it is clear to see many people are looking for names that mean ‘miracle’ and ‘blessing’.

"This is a beautiful thing, which may be closely related to parents’ own personal circumstances. After all, babies are a huge blessing and, in some cases, may seem like a wonderful miracle."

Looking for some positive baby name suggestions?

Take a look:

Positive baby name ideas

Alazne - Origin: Basque, meaning 'mirror' Mireya - Origin: Spanish, meaning 'admired' Pelia - Origin: Hebrew, meaning 'marvel of God' Mireille - Origin: French, meaning 'wonderful' Marvella - Origin: French, meaning 'marvel' Ejaz - Origin: Arabic, meaning 'miracle' Nimah - Origin: Arabic, meaning 'blessing' Asher - Origin: Hebrew, meaning 'blessed' Keita - Origin: English, meaning 'blessing' Benedict - Origin: Latin, meaning ' blessed' Gwyneth - Origin: Celtic, meaning 'happiness' Seeley - Origin: English, meaning 'happy' Amor - Origin: Spanish, meaning 'love' Kerensa - Origin: Cornish, meaning 'love' Valentine - Origin: Latin, meaning 'strong and healthy' Carys - Origin: Welsh, meaning 'love' Anas - Origin: Arabic, meaning 'affection' Cherish - Origin: English, meaning 'to treasure' Iridiana - Origin: Greek, meaning 'rainbow' Ziazan - Origin: Armenian, meaning 'rainbow' Enfys - Origin: Welsh, meaning 'rainbow' Iris - Origin: Greek, meaning 'rainbow' Koa - Origin: Biblical, meaning 'warrior' Raja - Origin: Arabic, meaning 'king' Takiko - Origin: Japanese, meaning 'joy' Amal - Origin: Arabic, meaning 'hope' Amela - Origin: Bosnian, meaning 'hope' Tumaini - Origin: Egyptian, meaning 'hope' Luna - Origin: Latin, meaning 'moon' Sahara - Origin: Arabic, meaning 'desert' Selena - Origin: Greek, meaning 'moon' Silaine - Origin: Scandinavian, meaning 'moon' Kamaria - Origin: Persian, meaning 'moon' Qamar - Origin: Arabic, meaning 'moon' Luci - Origin: English, meaning 'light' Eleanor - Origin: Greek, meaning 'sun ray' Misbah - Origin: Arabic, meaning 'lamp' Leonor - Origin: Spanish, meaning 'light' Nella - Origin: English, meaning 'bright' Nur - Origin: Arabic, meaning 'light' Lucus - Origin: Latin, meaning 'forest' Ilay - Origin: Greek, meaning 'light' Lucio - Origin: Italian, meaning 'light' Berty - Origin: English, meaning 'bright' Cyrus - Origin: Persian, meaning 'sun' Ciro - Origin: Spanish, meaning 'sun' Sol - Origin: Latin, meaning 'peace' Shems - Origin: Arabic, meaning 'the sun' Soleil - Origin: French, meaning 'sun' Angelika - Origin: French, meaning 'angelic' Malaika - Origin: African, meaning 'angel' Angelo - Origin: Italian, meaning 'messenger of God' Melek - Origin: Arabic, meaning 'angel' Erela - Origin: Hebrew, meaning 'angel' Stella - Origin: Latin, meaning 'star' Esther - Origin: Persian, meaning 'star' Danica - Origin: Slavic, meaning 'morning star' Suhaila - Origin: Arabic, meaning 'star' Tariq - Origin: Arabic, meaning 'morning star' Nana - Origin: Hawaiian, meaning 'a spring month'

Bella Baby said: “The meaning of a name has long been a part of the baby naming process. However, it seems like recently people are wanting to give their children names with specific meanings, which may be directly correlated with their own circumstances. Some of the most popular meanings for baby names currently are 'miracle' and 'blessing'.

"While unique baby names have become increasingly popular in recent years, ensuring a name is unique does not seem to be the top priority during the naming process. In fact, the meaning of the name has been proven to be one of the most important parts, with the below data suggesting that several parents look for a name with a meaning that directly correlates with their own situation.

"Parents are looking for baby names with positive meanings, perhaps as their way of focusing on the positives of their pregnancy journeys."

Would you choose a positive baby name from this list?