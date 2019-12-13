How Prince William once left Kate Middleton ‘tearful’ at Christmas

Prince William and Kate Middleton are two of the most talked about people in the world, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge now synonymous with couple goals.

There was the time they pressed the Game of Thrones cast for spoilers, the time Kate Middleton caught Prince William laughing in church and of course any time they are out and about with their three adorable children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In fact it’s hard to remember a time when the two weren’t together, but of course they did have a famously on and off again relationship for a few years before William proposed.

According to a biography by royal expert Katie Nicholl, Prince William once left Kate ‘tearful’ when he cancelled his plans to visit her family in Christmas 2006.

The now Duke of Cambridge reportedly cancelled their festive plans together, with Nicholl explaining: ‘At the last minute William had a change of heart and decided to stay with his own family instead.’

She went on to explain how he ‘informed a tearful Kate during a late-night conversation on Boxing Day.’

Cutting it fine there, Wills.

Apparently Kate didn’t take the news well, seeing it as a ‘sign of something more sinister to come’, but to William it was ‘no big deal’.

Well, either way, they lived happily ever after in a palace with three beautiful children, so that gives us some hope!