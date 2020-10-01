This Black History Month, we’re amplifying the voices of black women

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's time to celebrate the stories and successes of women who have for too long been overlooked and unheard

2020 has been a turbulent year, to say the least. But for black people across the world, it’s also been a pivotal one punctured by countless stories of police brutality, injustice and inequality.

Just last week came the news that the white police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year old black women who was shot eight times in her own home, were cleared of all charges. Previously there was the death of Ahmaud Arbery, and the brutal murder of George Floyd, his last moments caught on camera, igniting global protests.

In the UK, the scale and impact of institutionalised racism has also been laid bare. 1 in 4 black men were stopped and searched in London during lockdown, and despite making up just 14% of the British population, people of colour represent a third of all Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital.

What the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests across the world have signalled is a need for all of us to stand together to ignite systematic change, educate ourselves about Black history and culture, acknowledge racism and, most of all, take a stand against it. Its also time to confront difficult conversations around white privilege and unconscious bias and move forward.

At Marie Claire, we’re determined for this show of solidarity to transcend beyond social media and into real, tangible movement for change. That’s why we’re celebrating Black History Month by shining a spotlight on some of our favourite strong female voices and their positive and inspiring stories of success.

Join us this month as we celebrate some of our women – from theatre director Ola Ince and high-flying entrepreneur Patricia Bright, to STEM pioneer Otegha Uwagba and human rights defender Shakelia Jackson, who is paving the way for social change within her community.

Because its time to stop, listen and learn.