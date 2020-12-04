Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Welcome to Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed, a place where each week Mollie King shares her round-up of the things bringing her joy in these strange and uncertain times. Check back each week for uplifting music, self care tips and, hopefully, a smile being put on your face.

So here we are, December is finally here. Advent calendar windows are opening and there’s lots to be smiling about. With the brilliant news of the COVID vaccine being approved it’s certainly given me a spring in my step and hope that 2021 will bring us so much more fun than this year did. And if you still need more joy, how do you fancy the ultimate escapism with a record-breaking live stream you can download right now? Let’s start with that…

Music

Everyone I know has been talking about this this week. If you’re a pop fan, or even just a music fan in general to be honest, this has been the event that had everyone around the world excited. With six Grammy nominations, an album so huge it required a whole separate remix album off the back of it and now racking up over five million streams, there’s only one woman I could be talking about, Dua Lipa. Putting all other live streams in the shade, Dua enthralled us with her live concert entitled Studio 2054, which was a perfect mix of futuristic elements and throwbacks to the infamous New York club Studio 54.

Filmed at Printworks, one of London’s most popular haunts, it made you feel like you were actually at the concert. Despite cameos from some of the biggest A-List stars – Elton John, Miley Cyrus and Kylie Minogue – Dua was still the main talking point after the big night, showcasing just how much of a pro she is. This gig will no doubt be used as a template for other artists and record labels across the world on how to do it right. Do I hear a Glastonbury headline set calling? I can only hope.

From the megastars, to the up and coming, Griff is an artist you need to pay attention to. Just 19 years old and already having written for Hailee Steinfeld, Griff is a London singer-songwriter who has just landed herself the Disney Christmas advert. If that isn’t big enough, she has already earned herself a nomination for an Ivor Novello award, one of the most prestigious song writing awards in music. Her recent release Love Is A Compass leaves you feeling warm inside and gives you a feeling of hope that Disney does all too well. This is one career I can’t wait to follow.

Album

From making an appearance on Dua Lipa’s livestream last week, releasing her new single Prisoner, and dropping the album Plastic Hearts, it’s been a busy few weeks for Miley Cyrus. The ultimate reinventor has done it again and grabbed our attention. With co-writes from Mark Ronson and Ryan Tedder it’s a recipe for something special. Having already proven herself as a pop and country star it should be no surprise that she’s now taking on glam-rock and excelling at it. Get your eye liner on and leather jackets ready, this album showcases the Miley we’ve been waiting for!

TV

If interiors and makeover shows get your pulse racing, Netflix’s Dream Home Makeover will spark a lot of joy this December. Husband and wife Shea and Syd McGee, otherwise known as Studio McGee, transform homes somehow leaving you not envious but inspired. Ok so the end look is often something perhaps unachievable for us, but it does present ideas to help us highlight the best aspects of our homes. How to use panelling, what shades are best in dark rooms, why rugs are essential, the list goes on. If you need some easy watching whilst wrapping presents, look no further than this show.

Self Care

Finding time to start off our day right or end the day in the best possible way can sometimes seem impossible to fit in. I know today, for example, I dived into my emails before even pausing to think what would enable me to have the most proactive day. It is, however, a known fact that we need to be kind to ourselves and carve out time to make ourselves happy and healthy. Whatever works best for you is such an individual thing, but if I can provide any ideas to help you find that special thing then I’m here for that. I spoke a few weeks ago about my love for the TV series The Queen’s Gambit.

Well I’m proud to say I’ve joined the millions of others who have since taken up chess. As a complete newbie to it, I had a lot to learn. Who knew how useful the Queen was, she really does have all the moves. What a woman. Should’ve guessed really. But on a more serious note, finding this game has been such a wonderful switch off for me, rather than aimlessly staring at a phone or scrolling through Netflix trying to find something to watch. This new hobby requires concentration, but can be social at the same time. Give it a go, dust off the old set, and until next time, I’ll see you on the board.