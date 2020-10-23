Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed: Inside my beauty routine

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Welcome to Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed, a place where each week Mollie King shares her round-up of the things bringing her joy in these strange and uncertain times. Check back each week for uplifting music, self care tips and, hopefully, a smile being put on your face.

Never intentionally starting off my column by alienating anyone, I’m slightly worried that this next sentence might: oh, how happy I am to be getting my winter coats and knitwear out of the wardrobe ready for the new season! There’s nothing quite like layering up, and as someone who likes to keep her wardrobe full of staple items rather than statement pieces, the endless outfit options from having a variety of pieces brings me a lot of happiness.

Aside from the excitement of delving into my winter wardrobe, I love using this time of year as an opportunity to change up the beauty products I’m using, often favouring heavier creams and different shades of make-up. However, there are some items that, whatever the weather, hot or cold, rainy or dry, are always to be found in my bathroom! So, without further ado…

Firstly, my long-term favourite, Kérastase’s Bain Lumière has been my go-to shampoo for years now. As someone who has highlights, it’s really important to me to keep the colour the same as when I left the hairdresser’s. This is the perfect shampoo for any blondes who want to keep their hair looking luminous and hydrated.

Who fancies waking up looking radiant and youthful? Yes please! It’s a cult product for a reason, Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair has been around for years and truly works wonders overnight. Add it to your teeth brushing and cleansing routine before bed and I’m sure it’ll become a firm favourite for you, too!

If you’re looking for a light hairspray and one that can easily be brushed out and styled over and over again, look no further than L’Oréal Elnett Hairspray. Unlike a lot of hairsprays, this leaves your hair feeling soft and holds your look without it feeling crispy or looking dull. Get ready to whip that hair, because this is a hairspray that lasts!

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream not only got a confused look from my boyfriend when he first walked into my bathroom, but always gets a smile when I tell people about it. Created by Sol de Janiero, it’s just as fab as the name suggests, and on top of this the smell is a real treat. If that’s not enough to entice you, it’s an all-over body cream enriched with Guaraná caffeine to help stimulate circulation, as well as açai and coconut oil to help smooth and tighten skin. What’s not to love about that?

Murad’s Nutrient-Charged Water Gel is not only the answer to your skin looking plumped and smooth, but it’s also the softest moisturiser I’ve ever put on my face. The latter is perhaps not the most important point, but I have no doubt you’ll agree with me if you give it a go! The moisturiser is oil-free and full of vitamins and minerals, and I wouldn’t travel anywhere without it.

I’ve heard this next product is a red-carpet must in Hollywood, and if it’s good enough for Hollywood, it’s most certainly good enough for me! I’m talking about Sisley Paris’ iconic Black Rose Cream Mask. For a fresh face before applying make-up, this works wonders in just 15 minutes. Now all we need is the dress!

The Ordinary is one of those brands that speaks for itself. It has been such a huge success, which is largely down to word of mouth, and over the years people have become super fans of the products. Their Hyaluronic Acid is a must for me and without a doubt a cult favourite.

Yves Saint Laurent Top Secrets Instant Moisture Glow is a product whose name says it all. It both moisturises and gives you a glow, but as well as that is one of my favourite products to sit under my makeup for an even application. It won’t be a secret for much longer!

Ageing is inevitable, but I think most of us will admit to trying our best to delay the onset of its visible signs! I was told a few years ago that eye cream is a must, so for this I turn to Crème De La Mer, specifically their Eye Balm Intense. To be honest, the combination of the words ‘La Mer’ and ‘intense’ had me at hello. But once I’d read more into it and learned it aims to reduce puffiness and the appearance of lines, I knew it was for me. I haven’t looked back since – definitely not with puffy eyes, at least!

Lastly, hair oil is something I started using a lot more regularly during lockdown. Perhaps the slicked-back ponytail with yesterday’s shampooed hair had something to do with that… but I’ve now also started using it after styling, too. With all those Zoom calls this year, we’ve all seen our reflection a lot more than we’d perhaps like to, and I soon learned that flyaways or naughty hairs can easily be controlled with the tiniest amount of oil. My go-to? Kérastase Elixir Ultime Edition Rouge. And I promise the gorgeous appearance of the bottle is only an added bonus to your bathroom cabinet!

