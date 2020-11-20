Self Care

Rather than products for self-care right now, with the pandemic being at the forefront of most of our minds, I think mental and emotional care is more vital than ever. I’ve spoken before about writing a gratitude list to help with a positive outlook in the morning, but what I’ve been learning about recently are the benefits of Mind Mapping. As someone who’s completely new to this technique, I was starting from scratch. You basically jot down your thoughts onto a piece of paper, rather than letting them fester in your mind. It enables you to think more clearly and get a better overview on the things that might be niggling at you. I can’t recommend it enough, if you’re like me and feel like you’re trying to juggle a million balls at a time. Alternatively, just continue juggling, which I can assure you is a lot more difficult than they make it look in the circus. So give it a shot and let me know what you think.