Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed: My ultimate upbeat playlist

Every week on Radio 1, I have the chance to play any song that I’m feeling passionate about. I recently had the absolute joy of playing the new release from Jack Garrett, Better – it’s an absolute triumph and put me in the best mood all morning.

For me, music really does have that ability to completely change how I’m feeling, and I love that about it! It’s inspired me to share with you my ultimate feel-good playlist this week. I really hope it puts an extra spring in your step today, tomorrow and the day after…

Mollie’s ultimate feel-good playlist

First up, it’s got to be Black Magic by Little Mix. I remember exactly where I was when I first heard this (stuck in the car in traffic), and I always think that’s a good sign in a song. It’s the ultimate girl group song and, trust me, I pay a lot of attention to those!

Katy Perry with Teenage Dream is my next anthem that’ll get you singing along at the top of your voice. It was hard to choose between this and Firework, but this has the edge because I’m obsessed with the music video, where she’s driving a 1968 BMW Cabriolet. Goals!

Switching it up with something from the 80s now, Black Box and Ride On Time. I was only a toddler when this came out, but it has most certainly stood the test of time! I’ve even considered having it as my wake up alarm, but worry that might backfire and slowly make me hate it…

I’m as in love with the upbeat original of this next song as I am the acoustic version – This is Real by Jax Jones and Ella Henderson. I love the lyrics and there’s nothing better than Ella Henderson belting them out at 100%.

The king of soul had to feature somewhere on my list; let’s look no further than Sam Cooke with What a Wonderful World. I first heard this song when I was really young, and then found a whole new love for it when it featured in the 2005 film Hitch. Will Smith and Eva Mendes accompanied by a bit of Sam Cooke – what’s not to love?

How could I possibly write about feel-good songs and not include George Ezra and Shotgun? I’m going to make a big statement here, but I think it’s safe to say it was the sound of summer in 2018.

Last year, Lizzo released Good As Hell, and I feel it instantly became the lead song on every feel-good romantic comedy soundtrack – always a good sign in my eyes! I think every girl loves this song, with those sassy lyrics and belting high notes… Actually, everyone except my mum. Don’t worry, I’ve already had words with her about this!

Back to the 1980s again now, with Whitney Houston and I Wanna Dance With Somebody. If you fail to sing along to this song as soon as you hear it, we have a problem here! Get your vocals warmed up, and let’s share the love for this incredible woman.

She’s my favourite pop star right now; Ariana Grande brought me so much joy when she released Into You back in 2015. How can the lyric ‘a little less conversation and a little more touch my body’ not make you smile?

It’s impossible to stand still when this next song comes on – Just Got Paid by Sigala, Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor and French Montana. We all know that feeling when a long-awaited pay cheque comes through, so this song is certainly one to turn up loud when that finally happens.

Over to something a little heavier, you have to at least tap your foot to this one; it’s Sub Focus and Dimension with Desire. If you’re using lockdown as a chance to work out, this song will give you that extra push to run that extra mile!

I had to end in a way we wouldn’t forget… It’s Take That and Never Forget. Not only do I love that every single person in the room lifts their hands to the sky when this anthem comes on, but it’s impossible for it to not take you back to the 1990s with our favourite boy band!

Take care and stay safe!